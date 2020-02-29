WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Futsal tournament; rescued bald eagle; road work projects; 'no confidence' petitions; TA deadlock; 'no refusal' DUI tests

Representatives of the group said the board has mishandled decisions about the spending of taxpayer dollars, the ongoing BOLD facilities plan and students’ safety. They also criticized the district for failing to reach a contract agreement with Decatur teaching assistants, who have worked without a contract since August.

The petition had 685 signatures but does not legally require any action by the board, according to Kevin Collins-Brown, a co-creator of the document. Board President Beth Nolan declined to comment after the meeting.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

District, TAs remain deadlocked

The Decatur School District and the union that represents teaching assistants failed to reach an agreement after a three-hour mediation session Wednesday, the union said.