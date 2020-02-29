WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Futsal tournament; rescued bald eagle; road work projects; 'no confidence' petitions; TA deadlock; 'no refusal' DUI tests

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Futsal tourney attract 72 teams
The Midstate 4v4 Indoor Futsal Tournament drew 72 teams to the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
This year is the ninth year for the futsal tournament in Decatur. According to the event’s director Colin Bonner, 72 teams from Central Illinois traveled to the DISC to play in the local tournament. Teams ranging in age from 7 years old to adults competed throughout the day.
Teams from Arcola, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield and Edwardsville were among those taking part.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Rescued bald eagle returns to the wild
Onlookers burst into applause and cheers Sunday afternoon as Trooper the resuscitated bald eagle was released from a cage and flew into the wide blue yonder.
On Jan. 6 she had been found crumpled by the side of Interstate 55, not far from where she was released, by Sgt. Aaron Entringer with the Sherman Police Department, who was assisted in rescuing the eagle by Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brian Snodgrass.
Decatur’s Illinois Raptor Center nursed her back to health.
About 200 people attended the release.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
City OKs road work projects
Construction season may be months away, but Decatur city leaders on Monday put plans in motion for a slew of road work and infrastructure projects.
City council members approved contracts with Dunn Co. for more than $2 million worth of road repairs throughout the city. Funding comes from proceeds of the state and local motor fuel taxes. Council members also approved spending roughly $250,000 for Decatur’s portion of an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to improve U.S. 36 from 19th street to .4 miles east of Airport Road.
The council also approved improvements to several U.S. 36 traffic signals that would allow emergency vehicles to quickly pass through intersections in a safe manner.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Board receives 'no confidence' petitions
A group of parents and former teachers is calling for Decatur school board members to resign, saying hundreds had signed a petition of “no confidence” they gave the board Tuesday.
Representatives of the group said the board has mishandled decisions about the spending of taxpayer dollars, the ongoing BOLD facilities plan and students’ safety. They also criticized the district for failing to reach a contract agreement with Decatur teaching assistants, who have worked without a contract since August.
The petition had 685 signatures but does not legally require any action by the board, according to Kevin Collins-Brown, a co-creator of the document. Board President Beth Nolan declined to comment after the meeting.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
District, TAs remain deadlocked
The Decatur School District and the union that represents teaching assistants failed to reach an agreement after a three-hour mediation session Wednesday, the union said.
This was the eighth meeting since August involving a federal mediator. The main sticking points in the talks, which started in April, have been over health insurance and compensation. The district says it is offering reasonable plans, while the teaching assistants say they cannot afford the proposed increases in the cost of insurance coverage.
Details regarding the newest proposals have not been released to the public.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Agencies institute 'no refusal' of testing for DUI arrests
Law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judges in Macon County plan to work together to implement a “no refusal program,” which allows police to seek search warrants for blood tests of people suspected of driving under the influence.
Decatur police and Macon County law enforcement agencies released a joint statement announcing the program, under which they would draw blood from people arrested for DUI who do not voluntarily submit to breath or blood tests. They said the program will initially be limited to Class 2 felony or higher aggravated DUI arrests, which the agencies described as "the most dangerous DUI offenders." It could be expanded to lower-level offenses in the future.
After the program’s announcement Thursday morning, some criticism emerged on social media, with opponents characterizing the measure as an abuse of power.