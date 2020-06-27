WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Gambling; statue protest; Phase 4 guidelines; in-person schooling; cicadas; Illini recruit (copy)

SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Midwest gambling faces long odds
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the tables on Midwestern gambling establishments, threatening to sap a collective billions of dollars from state and local economies.
Casinos and gambling parlors that usually enjoy exponentially favorable odds are now enduring a massive revenue bust that goes far beyond the near economic ruin being experienced by the establishments themselves.
In Illinois, where gambling has been suspended since mid-March by state-mandated COVID-19 closures, the state's 10 casinos lost $100 million by late April, with some 5,000 employees out of work, according to the Illinois Casino Gaming Association.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
Group: Remove statue of Illinois' 3rd governor
Residents of a southwestern Illinois community want a statue of the state’s third governor removed from a public plaza, arguing that he owned slaves and used his power to protect the practice.
Nearly 500 people have joined a Facebook group that supports petitioning the city of Edwardsville to tear down a Ninian Edwards statue and also rename a plaza with his moniker, according to The Edwardsville Intelligencer.
“Edwards’ legacy is one of causing misery and pain to thousands of Black Americans,” the group said. “Publicly honoring Edwards, as the city currently does, honors his harmful, racist beliefs and actions."
Edwards, who died in 1833, is also the namesake of Edwardsville, but residents aren’t pushing to rename the community of about 24,000 people roughly 25 miles from St. Louis.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
State releases Phase 4 guidance
Restaurants across the state are set to open for indoor dining Friday among other additions to allowable activities under the state’s Restore Illinois plan. The state released new guidance for reopening businesses Monday.
Restaurants must arrange their seating facilities so that tables are 6 feet apart, and parties larger than 10 people will not be allowed, per state guidelines. Standing areas such as bars will be allowed to operate at no more than 25 percent of capacity, and staff is required to wear face coverings when serving customers.
As well, gatherings of 50 people — up from 10 — will be allowed in Illinois, including at weddings and funerals; and fitness centers, movie theaters, museums and zoos will be allowed to reopen with capacity limits and health guidelines in place. Industry-specific guidelines from the state can be found at Illinois.gov/businessguidelines.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Plans for returning to in-person schooling
Masks and screening for coronavirus symptoms will be part of life in Illinois schools this fall as students return for in-person instruction as much as possible.
But even with an emphasis on returning students to the classroom, schools are being advised to prepare for a return to remote learning if there are signs COVID-19 is again surging in the state.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association also issued a joint statement saying the guidelines don't sufficiently address concerns about social distancing and lack of protective equipment.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on outlined guidance for schools resuming operations in the fall, particularly K-12 schools, where the emphasis will be on once again bringing students into the same space as their teachers.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Cicadas may emerge early in Central Illinois
Don’t look now, but two broods of periodical cicadas that were not due to emerge until 2024 are making an early appearance in parts of Illinois.
You might think it’s just another sign that 2020 is a year of unusual events. However, it is not uncommon for so-called “stragglers” among 13-year and 17-year cicadas to emerge early or late, generally in one or four year increments, according to research by entomologists.
The Chicago area is reporting a large emergence of 17-year Brood XIII cicadas, the same brood that last emerged in McLean and several other central Illinois counties in 2007.
And the 13-year Brood XIX cicadas that last emerged in 2011 in Southern Illinois and some Central Illinois counties have been showing up in the St. Louis area.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Illini land 7-foot recruit
Brandon Lieb, a 7-footer from Deerfield, announced his verbal commitment to join the Illinois men's basketball team in the Class of 2020 after weighing the option of reclassifying to the Class of 2021 and joining a prep school.
The next, and perhaps biggest, step in Lieb's growth as a player is adding weight. He said he's up to about 214 pounds, which is roughly about 10 pounds heavier than he ended the season. Working with Illinois’ strength and conditioning will help Lieb add weight and muscle.
It's not that Lieb hasn't tried to put on weight, but he has been growing, essentially nonstop, since middle school. He estimates he has grown about three inches a summer from then to the end of his high school career. It's hard to maintain weight while continuing to grow.
"We're excited to have Brandon join our program and help him achieve his dream of wearing the Orange and Blue," Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "Brandon's skill level and shooting ability stand out right away; he can really space the floor at the '5'.”
