WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Gambling; statue protest; Phase 4 guidelines; in-person schooling; cicadas; Illini recruit (copy)

As well, gatherings of 50 people — up from 10 — will be allowed in Illinois, including at weddings and funerals; and fitness centers, movie theaters, museums and zoos will be allowed to reopen with capacity limits and health guidelines in place. Industry-specific guidelines from the state can be found at Illinois.gov/businessguidelines.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Plans for returning to in-person schooling

Masks and screening for coronavirus symptoms will be part of life in Illinois schools this fall as students return for in-person instruction as much as possible.

But even with an emphasis on returning students to the classroom, schools are being advised to prepare for a return to remote learning if there are signs COVID-19 is again surging in the state.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association also issued a joint statement saying the guidelines don't sufficiently address concerns about social distancing and lack of protective equipment.