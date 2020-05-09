WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Golf is back; testing record; maintaining the status quo; Restore Illinois; unemployment up

For more than a week, the state has met its long-stated goal of 10,000 daily tests, a trend Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said is key to incrementally lifting the stay-at-home order and other social and economic restrictions. Since the outbreak began, 319,313 tests have been completed.

IDPH also reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 63 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 61,499 and 2,618, respectively. Ninety-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported cases and 45 have reported deaths. Many of those infected, however, have recovered.

Pritzker said he is leaving negotiations on future aid up to Illinois’ federal representatives, but he added that “we should try to leave politics out of this and instead look at what the damage is that’s been done to all the states – those who are represented by Republicans, those who are represented by Democrats – and try to help them, all of us, fill the hole that's been made by coronavirus.”

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Some progress made on COVID-19 hospitalizations