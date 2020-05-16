WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: governors' reaction; elective surgeries resume; Phase 3 approaches; withholding funds; ‘consequences’ for early openings; GOP wants negotiation

“If we were to lift all of our mitigations entirely at the end of the month, modeling shows that there would be a new surge of COVID-19 and a higher R-naught in each of the four regions, even in the least hard-hit regions of our state,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

In the next phase, known as the “Recovery,” face coverings and social distancing will still be required but manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons may reopen to the public, provided they comply with capacity limits and other safety precautions mandated by IDPH. People will also be allowed to gather in public in groups of 10 or fewer.

A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14% of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Governor will consider withholding funds