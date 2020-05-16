WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: governors' reaction; elective surgeries resume; Phase 3 approaches; withholding funds; ‘consequences’ for early openings; GOP wants negotiation

SUNDAY, MAY 10
Coordinating or going rogue on COVID-19
Four weeks ago, the governors of seven Midwestern states pledged to closely coordinate when and how each state would reopen its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic by following "a fact-based, data-driven approach" that prioritized the health and safety of its citizens.
The governors — five Democrats and two Republicans from Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio — were clear from the start that not "every state will take the same steps at the same time."
But, they insisted, "close coordination will ensure we get this right."
It appears, however, aside from a few phone calls among some of the governors and their aides, there is little actual coordination taking place, as each governor does what he or she believes is best for his or her own state, with minimal consideration of how their decisions affect the people and economy just across the state line.
MONDAY, MAY 11
Elective surgeries resume in Central Illinois
Central Illinoisans waiting since March for non-urgent but, in many cases, medically necessary surgeries and procedures will experience relief beginning today.
But not all patients will be attended to immediately as hospitals transition back to elective surgeries and as patients must be tested and free of COVID-19 before their procedure can go forward.
As hospitals, their staffs and surgeons carefully phase in resuming elective surgeries, they want waiting patients to know that they are anxious to treat them.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Illinois in March, surgeries continued when they addressed life-threatening conditions, such as open-heart and neuro-surgeries and orthopedic and other procedures that, if not performed immediately, would have caused permanent disability.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
Most regions on track for Phase 3 in late May
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said three of the state’s four regions are on pace to enter the next phase of reopening the state’s economy by the end of May, but he pushed back against suggestions that the state should begin to reopen earlier.
“If we were to lift all of our mitigations entirely at the end of the month, modeling shows that there would be a new surge of COVID-19 and a higher R-naught in each of the four regions, even in the least hard-hit regions of our state,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
In the next phase, known as the “Recovery,” face coverings and social distancing will still be required but manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons may reopen to the public, provided they comply with capacity limits and other safety precautions mandated by IDPH. People will also be allowed to gather in public in groups of 10 or fewer.
A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14% of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
Governor will consider withholding funds
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would consider withholding federal pass-through funds to counties ignoring his stay-at-home order and said it “would be best” for the General Assembly to meet before the end of May to take up key state business.
When asked in his daily COVID-19 briefing if the state would consider withholding federal aid to counties reopening early, Pritzker said, “we would consider that.”
“The state already provides a lot of support for cities and counties,” he said. “And so I would just suggest that there are a number of enforcement mechanisms that are available to us, and I don't want to utilize those — I have asked people to do the right thing and I want to point out that the vast majority of people in Illinois have been doing the right thing and I'm so very proud of that.”
Pritzker said those disobeying his orders are “outliers” who are “not following science and data,” but rather they are “listening to partisan rhetoric” and “following their own instincts, but no science.”
THURSDAY, MAY 14
‘Consequences’ for early openings
The state saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19-related deaths with 192 as Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned business owners and local governments of consequences they will face if they defy his stay-at-home order.
Pritzker said there are no “easy decisions” in a pandemic and said he sympathizes with local elected leaders struggling with difficult choices.
“But what I don’t have sympathy for is those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear — that they put more people's lives at risk,” the governor said during a virtual news conference from his home in Chicago.
Pritzker has faced pushback from local officials across the state who are seeking to reopen sectors of their economy earlier than the May 29 date when regions can begin moving to the third phase of his reopening plan.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
GOP agitates for chance to negotiate COVID-19 re-opening
House Republicans agitated Thursday for a say in how Illinois reopens for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging majority Democrats to add it to the agenda of a long-delayed legislative session.
Rep. Mike Murphy said during a conference call with reporters that Gov. J.B. Pritzker must move away from a “one-size-fits-all approach that has been devastating to families and small businesses." He was referring to the Democratic governor's executive orders that have closed businesses and kept people in their homes, as well as his five-stage plan for reopening, called “Restore Illinois."
Lawmakers have been absent from Springfield since early March to keep from creating a COVID-19 cluster in the Capitol. Democrats who control the House and Senate on Wednesday called for the General Assembly to be convened May 20-22.
“Restore Illinois" divides the state into four regions that can independently move into phases that permit more reopening of business and social integration based on how the coronavirus affects the area. Murphy, a Springfield Republican, said the plan “doesn’t allow nearly enough direct input from local officials.”
Democrats' special session proclamation lists among other issues, a plan to deal with a two-year $7 billion pandemic-induced deficit while crafting a state budget. There's no mention of changing “Restore Illinois."
