WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Health care bills pass; Senate OKs budget; reopening guidelines set; weekly deaths drop; contact tracing launched; worship services ban lifted

SUNDAY, MAY 24
Health care bills pass
A pair of health care bills expanding telehealth resources during the COVID-19 pandemic passed the Illinois House of Representatives – with one passing the Senate and the other not being taken up as lawmakers wrapped up their emergency special session.
Senate Bills 671 and 1864 cleared the House unanimously, 112-0 and 113-0, respectively. SB 1864 then passed the Senate, 50-3, with a trio of Republicans in dissent. SB 671 did not come up for a Senate vote before lawmakers adjourned.
The initiatives respond to health care needs brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, chiefly the increased need for affordable and accessible telehealth services as social distancing guidelines and other restrictions have kept people in their homes.
SB 671 extends an executive order issued in March by Gov. JB Pritzker requiring public and private insurers to cover in-network telehealth services as if they had happened in a doctor’s office. That order also restricts the fees that insurers can charge for telehealth.
MONDAY, MAY 25
Illinois Senate OKs budget
The Senate passed a budget package authorizing $42.8 billion in general revenue spending next year, although much of that remains tentative depending on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential congressional action that could send more financial aid to states.
The budget deal was worked out largely out of public view over the past two and a half months as lawmakers worked remotely in various informal “working groups,” and it continued to undergo changes in recent days in advance of the House debate.
One key to making the budget work is a plan to borrow up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility program. That program allows the central bank to purchase certain short-term debt from states to help them make up for the loss of revenue they’ve seen since the pandemic forced them to close large parts of their economy.
It also authorizes another $1.5 billion in borrowing between the general revenue fund and various other state funds in order to maintain cash flow throughout the year.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Guidelines set for reopening
Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks. Restaurants will be able to serve diners outdoors only, with parties no larger than six people, spaced apart. And youth sports may hold practices and drills for 10 or fewer people, as long as the water fountains are shut off and other rules are followed.
With coronavirus-related restrictions set to be loosened this week in almost all of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released his most detailed guidelines yet for businesses and organizations planning to reopen. The Democrat's administration also issued a toolkit for businesses, with posters, signage and checklists to help businesses implement the new safety guidelines.
Pritzker's stay-at-home order, issued in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be eased on May 29 for all of the state except Chicago, which is following its own timeline.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said Chicago restaurants won't be able to reopen with the rest of the state because the city isn't achieving metrics in her plan for gradually loosening restrictions. Lightfoot is hopeful that can happen in early June.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
State’s weekly deaths drop
For the first time since Illinois had its first reported case of COVID-19 in January, the state saw fewer deaths in a week than in the previous week.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that 780 people died from the virus this past week. There were 790 deaths the previous week.
And although that number “represents 780 individuals who lost their lives and families and loved ones and communities who are mourning those deaths,” Ezike said it makes her “hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend.”
Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 briefing was the first to be held at Chicago’s Thompson Center since a governor’s office staffer tested positive for the virus two weeks ago, forcing briefings to go virtual. Pritzker held briefings at the Capitol in Springfield last week during the Legislature’s special session.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
Illinois prepares to launch contact tracing
Officials are preparing to launch a massive contact-tracing effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois as the state reported that total deaths exceeded 5,000.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday visited St. Clair County, one of two counties chosen to operate a contact tracing pilot program. He also observed flood preparations in Meredosia along the Illinois River. The state reported 1,111 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 160 additional virus-related deaths.
The number of new positive cases represented just 6.47% of the 17,179 tests that were recorded. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate for May 20-26 was 8.6%, well below the 20% benchmark that public health officials say is needed to enter the next phase of the reopening plan.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Pritzker lifts ban on worship services
People in Illinois will be allowed to attend worship services starting this weekend without fear of prosecution as the state enters Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan.
Pritzker made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing, the same day a new lawsuit was filed in Lake County Circuit Court challenging the ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people as it applied to worship services.
It also came on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court was preparing to decide whether it would hear the appeal of another case involving two churches in Chicago that were challenging the ban.
“The safest options remain remote and drive-in services,” Pritzker said. “But for those that want to conduct in-person activities, IDPH is offering best practices.”
