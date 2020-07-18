WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Home-schooling; Chicago pollution; plea deal rejected; possible Illinois rollback; guilty verdict in death of 2-year-old

SUNDAY, JULY 12
Home-schooling a growing option
With circumstances changing quickly and districts still trying to make plans for what classes might look like in the fall, some parents have decided to home-school instead.
For many, home-schooling is out of the question, often because parents have full-time jobs. Others feel they're not equipped to handle the daunting prospect of educating solo. But for some, it is an option as COVID-19 continues and the prospect of a vaccine is still far away.
The full impact of the shift out of the classroom is still to be gauged, as districts ramp up the registration process and collect information. Additionally, Illinois doesn't require parents who home-school to register with the state. It's also unclear what losing students will mean for school budgets, while President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding if schools don't reopen in the fall.
Nationally, about 3.3% of students were home-schooled in 2015-2016, the most recent period available from the National Center for Educational Statistics. In Illinois, requirements for home-schooling include instruction in language arts, math, biological and physical science, social science, fine arts and physical development and health.
MONDAY, JULY 13
High pollution days in Chicago
After missing out on cleaner air during the coronavirus lockdown, the Chicago area suffered its longest streak of high-pollution days in more than a decade.
Nine consecutive days of bad air swept through the region amid an emerging scientific link between exposure to pollution and COVID-19 death rates. Low-income, predominantly Black and Latino communities are being hit the hardest.
Air quality has been so poor, the entire Chicago area ended up dirtier than notoriously smog-choked Los Angeles during the beginning of the month, according to a Chicago Tribune review of federal data.
Satellites and land-based monitors tracked how unusually hot, sunny weather in the Midwest baked exhaust from automobile tailpipes, diesel engines and factory smokestacks into smog, also known as ground-level ozone.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Plea deal rejected in Barnes murder
The murder trial of Anthony Myers — who denies charges of slowly killing a 2-year-old Decatur girl through starvation and neglect — got underway with jury selection in Macon County Circuit Court.
The body of Ta’Naja Barnes was found Feb. 11, 2019, wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket in an unheated room of a home police described as full of filth and rodent droppings.
Ta’Naja’s mother, Twanka L. Davis, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter through chronic neglect.
Myers, 26, was the live-in boyfriend of Davis and is the father of a son by Davis. Myers, quoted in Decatur police statements as claiming he treated Ta’Naja like she was his own daughter, is pleading not guilty to first degree murder and a second count of causing the life or health of a child to be endangered to the point where the mistreatment resulted in death.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
Pritzker vague on potential to roll back reopening
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave only vague answers to reporters’ questions about potential future restrictions Illinois might put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in certain areas.
He took the inquiries at an unrelated news conference in Chicago, hours before the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 more virus-related deaths. That brought the total COVID-19-related casualties in Illinois to 7,218 among 155,506 confirmed cases.
There were 28,446 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.5 percent, which kept the rolling seven-day rate at 3 percent for the fourth straight day after multiple weeks below that number.
The positivity rate as of Tuesday was 4 percent in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan, while it was 5 percent in the Southern Region and 2 percent in the Central Region.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
Pritzker outlines what could set the state back in virus fight
Gov. J.B. Pritzker spelled out some details of the restrictions the state will impose if Illinois experiences a spike in coronavirus cases like those occurring in other parts of the country.
As part of that plan, he also announced that Illinois will be divided into 11 regions rather than four in the original Restore Illinois plan so that mitigation efforts can be focused on areas where the virus is spreading the fastest.
Pritzker warned that Illinois residents cannot lose their vigilance or the state could start to see the same sort of spikes that have struck some southwestern and southeastern states.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
Myers faces up to 100 years in prison
A Macon County jury has found Anthony Myers guilty of killing 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes by allowing the half-starved child to freeze to death in her unheated bedroom.
The jury deliberated for a little less than 2½ hours Thursday before convicting Myers, 26, of first-degree murder.
The fact that Ta’Naja was aged under 12 gives Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith a sentencing range of 20 to 100 years. The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 10 and Myers is being held in the custody of the Macon County Jail.
