WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Hope Academy shortage; trade deals help farmers; Freedom March; Decatur city council; blood shotage; homeless survey

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
Hope Academy teacher shortage
School district officials say they’re taking steps to address a teacher shortage and other issues at Hope Academy, where the student population has grown from 560 kindergarten-to-eighth graders 15 years ago to 737 today.
Like many school systems across the U.S., Decatur is experiencing a sharp teacher deficit, and Hope represented 20% of all vacancies in the fall. He said the staff is at about 50% of what it should be.
Teachers and district officials said the shortage has caused overcrowding, limited resources and increased tensions.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Trade deals help farmers
Illinois farmers will get a much-needed lift from two international trade agreements approved by the federal government last week, but experts are uncertain if their situations will improve in the long term.
The average Illinoisan will likely not be much affected by the deals, experts say. Instead, the largest beneficiaries will be corn and soybean farmers who have been caught in President Trump’s trade conflicts with China and Mexico since 2018.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
March honors King's legacy
Nearly 57 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C., preaching a powerful message of equality and an end to racism, marchers moved by his message honored King's words at the annual Freedom March on Monday in Decatur.
Despite frigid temperatures and flurries, a mighty group marched from the Decatur Civic Center to the Church of the Living God Temple No. 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The bundled body resonated with King's passion for equality and his famous speech delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington.
Police led the dozens of people during their journey toward the church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, as Angela Grant belted hymns. The Decatur Family YMCA brought a group of children who were eager to be part of the march.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Zoning ordinance amendments OK’d
Council members on Tuesday approved several zoning ordinance amendments, a contract extension with the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District and measures for the extensive Brush College Road project.
A new zoning classification, “Special Planned Development District” will be used to categorize areas greater than 10 acres for large-scale projects. City council members voted for a measure that will accommodate “multi-phased, integrated campus-like developments such as the Community Care Campus and educational institutions,” according to city documents.
Council members also approved three zoning amendments for St. Teresa High School at 2710 N. Water St., so that the property would have uniform zoning.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Red Cross reports blood shortage
Flu season and winter weather have taken a toll on the Central Illinois blood supply — and now help is needed to restock.
The American Red Cross is reporting a shortage of all types, but especially type O. There is a three-day supply for patient emergencies and medical treatment.
O-Positive blood is often in short supply and in high demand. It is the most common and can be used on anyone with a positive blood type.
The Red Cross needs to collect 13,000 units of blood to maintain an adequate supply for the hospitals it serves. It typically strives for a five-day supply.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Homeless count conducted
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requests the Point-in-Time count be conducted during a single night in January each year to get an idea of the national homeless population. A Housing Inventory Count is done on the same day to gather how many beds or units are available at local shelters. The data is submitted online via the Homelessness Data Exchange.
Point-in-Time is conducted locally by the Macon County Continuum of Care. Homeward Bound and Dove Inc. volunteers handed out surveys at 11 locations from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, and volunteer teams planned to canvass the streets around Macon County overnight. One team covered areas like Maroa-Forsyth, Macon and Warrensburg and another covered Decatur.
Survey numbers will be released March 19 at the annual Continuum of Care breakfast.