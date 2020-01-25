WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Hope Academy shortage; trade deals help farmers; Freedom March; Decatur city council; blood shotage; homeless survey

O-Positive blood is often in short supply and in high demand. It is the most common and can be used on anyone with a positive blood type.

The Red Cross needs to collect 13,000 units of blood to maintain an adequate supply for the hospitals it serves. It typically strives for a five-day supply.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Homeless count conducted

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requests the Point-in-Time count be conducted during a single night in January each year to get an idea of the national homeless population. A Housing Inventory Count is done on the same day to gather how many beds or units are available at local shelters. The data is submitted online via the Homelessness Data Exchange.

Point-in-Time is conducted locally by the Macon County Continuum of Care. Homeward Bound and Dove Inc. volunteers handed out surveys at 11 locations from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, and volunteer teams planned to canvass the streets around Macon County overnight. One team covered areas like Maroa-Forsyth, Macon and Warrensburg and another covered Decatur.

Survey numbers will be released March 19 at the annual Continuum of Care breakfast.

