WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Illinois surpasses 10,000 cases; child care expansion; seventh U.S. state over 300; staff member tests positive; testing lags; stay at home order likely to remain in place

SUNDAY, APRIL 5
Illinois surpasses 10,000 cases
Illinois became the 10th U.S. state to top 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state Department of Public Health announced its largest one-day increase in cases.
There now are 10,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a spike of 1,453 since Friday. There were 33 more deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 243. And 68 of Illinois’ 102 counties now have reported cases.
Although the virus is more dangerous for the elderly, a number of younger people have died from it, including an infant. Saturday’s new deaths include two Cook County men in their 20s and 30s, as well as three people in their 40s.
The death of a Montgomery County man in his 50s was also reported by local health officials Saturday evening. He is the first resident of that county to die from the disease, officials said.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
Emergency child care expansion
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion of emergency child care to help essential workers who are struggling as children remain out of school.
Pritzker, during his daily press briefing about COVID-19, also told reporters he has “given up” on an adequate coronavirus response from the federal government. The remarks came as officials confirmed 899 new cases of COVID-19 along with 31 more deaths.
That brings the total to 11,256 confirmed cases and 274 deaths from the virus in 71 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are the latest to report cases, while the state reported the first deaths in Peoria and Montgomery counties on Sunday. Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill recorded its second inmate death from COVID-19.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Illinois seventh state to top 300 deaths
Illinois became the seventh U.S. state to eclipse 300 deaths from COVID-19 as the state Department of Public Health announced an increase of 33 deaths and 1,006 cases in the past 24 hours.
“Seventy percent of the individuals who have lost their fight against COVID have had a comorbid condition,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike alongside Gov. JB Pritzker at his daily press briefing in Chicago on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The most commonly listed conditions were hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.”
Total cases in Illinois now stand at 12,262 and deaths at 307. Though mostly affecting Chicago and its suburbs, COVID-19 has been reported in 73 counties. The first cases in the rural Southern Illinois counties of Jefferson and Wabash were reported Monday.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Governor staff member tests positive
COVID-19 has claimed 73 lives and a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for the virus and is on home isolation.
The largest single-day increase in deaths pushed the number of casualties from the virus in Illinois to 380, while the total number of confirmed cases in the state grew to 13,549, an increase of 1,287 from Monday. The virus is now confirmed in 77 Illinois counties.
The latest deaths occurred in people aged in their 30s to their 90s in 14 counties – Champaign, Christian, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Monroe, Tazewell, Will and Winnebago.
Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby counties each reported their first confirmed cases.
Pritzker said at his daily briefing in Chicago that the share of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in Illinois grew to 43 percent, from 38 percent last Tuesday, and the share of available ventilators used by COVID-19 patients grew to 29 percent Tuesday, from 24 percent last week.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
Testing lags behind goal
Another 82 people have died from complications of novel coronavirus disease in Illinois and the state announced more than 1,529 new cases as Gov. JB Pritzker said testing still lags behind public health officials’ goal.
Both cases and deaths once again saw their largest single-day spikes, but Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago that the rate of increase in cases from day to day is beginning to decline.
“You're not seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing before,” she said. “But even as there may be some glimmers of hope, I say that physical distancing has to — must — continue to be the way that we reduce the spread of this virus. Please stay home.”
She said a decrease in the rate of rise, which now looks more linear than exponential, was promising, but she could not predict how many days the state is away from a peak in cases, which could last several days once it is hit.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Stay-at-home order ‘unlikely’ to be lifted before April 30
Public health officials reported 66 more deaths attributable to the illness for a total of 528. There were 16,422 people ill with COVID-19, a one-day jump of 1,344.
Other counties reporting new cases were Effingham, Cook, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Rock Island, St. Clair and Will.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it is “unlikely” his stay-at-home order can be lifted safely before April 30 and organizers of large summer events “need to think seriously” about canceling them.
“From my perspective today, I do not see how we’re going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away,” Pritzker said. “I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere, and I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but it’s just a fact.”
