WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: lIlinois protests continue; cases reach 94,000; defending rule; next reopening phase; outdoor restaurant seating; reopening guidance

The governor added while some residents are “itching” to move ahead quicker than the 28-day period prescribed, the Restore Illinois plan was designed by experts to ensure safety.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Outdoor restaurant seating allowed

As the entire state remains on pace to enter the next phase of reopening in just nine days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a major addition to the allowed activities under the phase: outdoor dining at restaurants.

Pritzker said restaurants will be able to open outdoor seating to customers when the businesses’ region moves into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which all four regions are on pace to do on May 29.

“With the right restrictions, tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in his office at the Capitol, the first time he’s held a briefing in Springfield since March 16.