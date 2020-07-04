WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Lincoln museum reopening; new laws; lowest death total; Pritzker orders voided; State finances troubled; hospitalizations tick upward

SUNDAY, JUNE 28
Lincoln museum in Springfield is reopening
When visitors arrive at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, they will be asked to stay one “Lincoln” away from each other — his height of 6 feet, 4 inches.
The museum is reopening after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The presidential library, which is connected to the museum, also will reopen, but only to researchers who make appointments three days in advance.
Changes include protective barriers at ticketing, requiring reservations of timed tickets, and guests will have their temperature taken and be required to wear masks at all times. QR codes will be available, for example, at the entry, where guests can hold their phone up to a code and get a map of the museum.
The newest exhibit, “Spies, Traitors, Saboteurs: Fear and Freedom in America,” was created by the International Spy Museum. Because the exhibit includes things like fragments of the planes that hit the World Trade Center and imagery from groups including the Ku Klux Klan, the museum advises that children 12 and younger might want to avoid it.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
New laws taking effect
Contributions members of the LGBTQ community have made to society should be taught in Illinois’ public schools. Workers, regardless of the size of their employer, will now be protected from discrimination on a number of bases including race, sex, age, sexual orientation and religion. And distracted drivers who hurt someone while paying attention to their cellphones could face steeper penalties.
For the second time this year, low-wage workers across Illinois will see a boost to their pay.
Thanks to a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed last year, the statewide minimum wage is increasing to $10 per hour from $9.25. The minimum wage went up by $1, from $8.25 per hour, at the start of the year, the first statewide increase in more than a decade.
After doubling last year to 38 cents per gallon to help pay for road improvements statewide, Illinois’ gas tax will increase by a fraction of a cent this year.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
Lowest one-day death total since March 30
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted remained at 2.7 percent as the state reported the lowest single-day death total related to the pandemic since March 30.
There were 14 deaths reported Monday after 15 were reported Sunday and 26 on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll since the pandemic began to 6,902 among 142,461 confirmed cases statewide.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 738 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 26,918 tests completed over the previous 24 hours.
The number of persons hospitalized due to COVID-19 continued to trend downward as well, with total hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients dipping below 1,500 over the weekend for the first time since the state began reporting the data daily on April 12, before ticking back up to 1,501 as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
Illinois hospitalizations tick upward
The state’s hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients ticked slightly upward as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 725 confirmed cases and 23 COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 31,069 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.3 percent and bringing the seven-day rolling rate to 2.6 percent — one-tenth of a percent lower than the day before.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 as reported by IDPH — a number that often fluctuated by the hundreds daily at the height of the pandemic — has been on a relative downward trend for more than one month. The number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of 11:59 p.m. Monday remained lower than at any point prior to this week at 1,560, but the number represents an increase of 59 from the day prior and an increase of 96 from its previous low of 1,464 on Saturday.
Ventilator use by COVID-19 patients dropped to its lowest point since the state began daily reporting of the figure, with 185 in use at the end of Monday — a decrease of two from the day prior.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
State finances troubled
The state of Illinois, like most states, began a new fiscal year and the person in charge of managing the state’s bank accounts said she fears it could be one of the most difficult years in modern memory.
“This is going to be, I think, by far perhaps the most challenging year that I've had to manage as comptroller,” state Comptroller Susana Mendoza said. “And that's saying something because, you know, I had to navigate the state through what was, when I took office, the worst fiscal crisis that our state had ever experienced, that two-year budget impasse.”
The difference between then and now, she said, was that during the budget impasse, the state still had revenues flowing in, just no legal authority to spend it. But in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the near shutdown of the state’s economy that it forced, Illinois now isn’t seeing anything close to the revenues it will need to fund the new budget.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Judge voids Pritzker COVID-19-related orders
All of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders since April 8 pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic are void because he exceeded his authority when he used his emergency powers for more than 30 days, a Clay County judge ruled.
The Illinois Department of Public Health instead has “supreme authority” to close businesses and restrict residents’ activities in a public health crisis, Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney added.
His decision, which he expanded to apply to all Illinoisans, is the latest ruling in Xenia Republican Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit. He argued in his April 23 filing that the governor could not issue successive disaster proclamations to manage COVID-19.
An official in the governor’s office said the judge’s ruling is one “contradicted by multiple other” judges. She added “it is not a final judgement and has no injunction.” Phase 4 of the reopening plan is in effect, she said.
