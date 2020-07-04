WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Lincoln museum reopening; new laws; lowest death total; Prtizker orders voided State finances troubled; hospitalizations tick upward;

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 as reported by IDPH – a number that often fluctuated by the hundreds daily at the height of the pandemic – has been on a relative downward trend for more than one month. The number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of 11:59 p.m. Monday remained lower than at any point prior to this week at 1,560, but the number represents an increase of 59 from the day prior and an increase of 96 from its previous low of 1,464 on Saturday.

Ventilator use by COVID-19 patients dropped to its lowest point since the state began daily reporting of the figure, with 185 in use at the end of Monday – a decrease of two from the day prior.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

State finances troubled

The state of Illinois, like most states, began a new fiscal year and the person in charge of managing the state’s bank accounts said she fears it could be one of the most difficult years in modern memory.