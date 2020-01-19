WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Linda's Music Center; Chamber scissors; Staley pump house; Civic Leadership Institute; Anti-bullying message; New administrative post

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Linda's Music Center to close

Brandon has served local musicians for more than 52 years with Linda's Music Center. Manager Hugh Reeves, who has worked with Brandon for almost 30 years, is ready for semi-retirement himself, and doesn't want to buy the business and carry on. If someone else wants to buy it, Brandon said, Reeves has volunteered to stay on for a while to help a new owner get started. Otherwise, the plan is to close by the end of February or early March.