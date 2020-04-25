WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: llinois matches deadliest day; 9 COVID-19 deaths in Macon County; curve is bending right way; stay-at-home order changes; Pritzker extends stay-at-home order; Illinois surpasses testing goal

His comments came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,151 new cases of the disease and 59 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 31,508 confirmed cases and 1,349 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois in late January.

One of the figures Pritzker cited is the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. On April 6, there were 3,680 people hospitalized for the disease in Illinois. Four days later, that number had grown to 4,020, an increase of 340. Over the following four days, the number grew by 263, and from April 14 through Sunday, April 19, the number grew by another 316.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Changes to stay-at-home order coming

Changes are coming to the stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said again at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, but it is unclear what they are and when they will happen.