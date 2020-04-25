WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: llinois matches deadliest day; 9 COVID-19 deaths in Macon County; curve is bending right way; stay-at-home order changes; Pritzker extends stay-at-home order; Illinois surpasses testing goal

SUNDAY, APRIL 19
llinois matches deadliest day
Illinois matched its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with a reported 125 deaths in the previous 24 hours.
The total matched a record that had been set Thursday. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 1,585 new cases of the disease, bringing Illinois’ total to 29,160 cases with 1,259 deaths.
"With more access to testing, we will learn of many more positive cases," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Saturday's daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago, the state's 41st consecutive such news conference. The novel coronavirus has been reported in 93 counties after Hamilton County in southern Illinois reported its first case on Saturday.
MONDAY, APRIL 20
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Macon County
Officials announced the deaths of two Decatur women with COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's death total associated with the disease to nine.
The first death of the first woman, who was in her 90s, was reported early Sunday afternoon, and the death of a woman in her 70s was confirmed a few hours later. All nine of those who have died in Macon County were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living Facility.
Statewide, there were 31 additional deaths reported Sunday — a major decrease from the record 125 reported Thursday and Saturday. There are now 30,357 cases and 1,290 COVID-19-related deaths in Illinois. The virus has been confirmed in 93 of 102 counties.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration on Sunday also released details of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Illinois. The data shows at least 186 long-term care facilities in 22 counties reporting at least one case.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
Curve is bending right way
Gov. JB Pritzker said the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is showing signs of slowing down and that the social distancing measures put in place have saved thousands of lives.
“Our curve is bending the right way,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
His comments came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,151 new cases of the disease and 59 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 31,508 confirmed cases and 1,349 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois in late January.
One of the figures Pritzker cited is the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. On April 6, there were 3,680 people hospitalized for the disease in Illinois. Four days later, that number had grown to 4,020, an increase of 340. Over the following four days, the number grew by 263, and from April 14 through Sunday, April 19, the number grew by another 316.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
Changes to stay-at-home order coming
Changes are coming to the stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said again at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, but it is unclear what they are and when they will happen.
More information on what models the state is using to predict a peak and what changes will be made to the order is “coming in the very near future,” Pritzker said, and many options are being considered,
He faced the questioning at his daily briefing hours after telling the Washington Post that he is now anticipating a mid-May peak in the number of cases of the virus in Illinois.
He predicted that smaller, later peak and said wide compliance with his stay-at-home order is the reason for the delay to what was an initial prediction of an April peak. He said that compliance has helped save lives and limit strain on the hospital system.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
Pritzker extends stay-at-home order
Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued its rounds.
Pritzker's decree, which was to expire April 30, was relaxed to allow for some outdoor activities, many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments, and to allow some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders.
While already strongly recommended, face coverings for anyone older than 2 will be required in public, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can't be maintained.
“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
Illinois surpasses testing goal
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that laboratories in Illinois completed more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours, far surpassing its goal of 10,000 tests per day.
“Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone, not only because it allows us to isolate more of those who are COVID-positive so that they don't spread the infection, but also because it moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate.”
The highest number of tests performed over a day also produced a new daily high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 2,724. But Pritzker said about only 17 percent of those tests came back positive, compared to the cumulative rate since the pandemic began of about 21 percent.
He said it was too early to say whether the lower rate of positive results was the result of decreasing infection rates or the fact that the state has expanded the criteria for allowing people to be tested.
