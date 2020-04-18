WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Macon Co. cases spike; State numbers leveling; Fair Havens' numbers rise; School administrators hired; Sate help sought for Fair Havens; Daily pledge

Speaking during an abbreviated Easter Sunday daily briefing in Chicago, Pritzker said the state is now conducting more testing than ever but that the percentage of tests coming back positive has remained almost exactly the same for the past two weeks, while the number of daily deaths appears to be dropping.

Pritzker said there had been 1,672 new confirmed cases reported of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily total in Illinois so far in the pandemic, but he said that was largely due to increased testing. He also reported 43 deaths from the disease, the lowest daily total in the past six days.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Facility has more cases, deaths

Two more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases at Fair Havens Senior Living continued to grow.