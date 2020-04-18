WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Macon Co. cases spike; State numbers leveling; Fair Havens' numbers rise; School administrators hired; Sate help sought for Fair Havens; Daily pledge

SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Macon Co. virus cases spike
Macon County officials on Saturday announced the largest single-day spike in cases of COVID-19 and said they expect more in the coming days.
Fifteen total cases, including one death, have been associated with the same Decatur facility, Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Ten residents and five staff members have tested positive, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference at the Macon County Office Building on Saturday afternoon.
"We did have many more cases at the one facility and the expectation is from a realistic standpoint, there will probably be a spike tomorrow," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. "We wanted everybody to have an understanding of why that is."
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Pritzker: Outbreak is leveling off
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday there are signs the COVID-19 outbreak is starting to level off, but he urged people to continue practicing social distancing to control the virus’ spread.
Speaking during an abbreviated Easter Sunday daily briefing in Chicago, Pritzker said the state is now conducting more testing than ever but that the percentage of tests coming back positive has remained almost exactly the same for the past two weeks, while the number of daily deaths appears to be dropping.
Pritzker said there had been 1,672 new confirmed cases reported of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily total in Illinois so far in the pandemic, but he said that was largely due to increased testing. He also reported 43 deaths from the disease, the lowest daily total in the past six days.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
Facility has more cases, deaths
Two more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases at Fair Havens Senior Living continued to grow.
The people who died, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, were also residents of Fair Havens, according to the county’s Joint Crisis Communication Team. They were the second and third Macon County residents to die of the disease, which has been confirmed in 31 people associated with the Fair Havens facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
Residents of the facility make up the majority of the county’s confirmed cases, which were at 42 as of Monday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
School administrators hired, moved
The school district hired two new administrative positions, including a Hope Academy principal, and is swapping the South Shores and Stephen Decatur Middle School principals.
The board approved in a unanimous vote to hire Judith Campbell to fill the new role of P-12 Director of Teaching and Learning at the Professional Development Institute.
Tasia Spencer-Burks will be the principal at Hope Academy. Eldon Conn, elementary principal of South Shores, and Matt Fraas, principal of Stephen Decatur Middle School, will switch roles next school year.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
Macon Co. seeks help with Fair Havens
Local government leaders have asked the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide additional testing and support to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Decatur senior facility.
The request came as officials announced two additional deaths from the disease Wednesday. Both were women in their 80s. Five county residents have now died from the disease, all of them residents at Fair Havens Senior Living.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley gave an overview of measures that have been taken to protect the staff and residents at the facility. They stressed that the county health department does not have jurisdiction over senior living facilities, which are regulated by the state department of public health.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Neighborhood gathers daily for pledge
In the Mount Zion cul-de-sac Country Court, an American flag attached to a family’s flagpole flaps in the wind.
Brandon Simmons and his children, 14-year-old Paige and 10-year-old Brayden, gather along with neighbors at 10 a.m. each day to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the Stars and Stripes.
The Simmons family considers the pledge an uplifting part of their routine in a world changed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The neighbors have been gathering at the same time everyday, including weekends, for several weeks. “Rain or shine,” Ed Cirks said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.