WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Plea to retirees; state tax deadline delayed; new funds

SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Pritzker issues plea to retirees
Gov. J.B. Pritzker pleaded for retired health care workers to "join the fight" against the coronavirus as Illinois' health care system braced for a surge of patients amid the pandemic that has now killed six state residents.
Illinois confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19, boosting its total number of cases to 753. A sixth death was also reported, a Cook County man in his 70s, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike.
Pritzker asked for retired health care workers, including doctors, nurses and physicians assistants, to "come back and join the fight against COVID-19" hours before the state entered his "stay-at-home" order that will continue through April 7.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Largest single-day jump in cases
State and local health officials continued pleas for people to stay home whenever possible as Illinois saw its largest single-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Officials announced 296 new confirmed cases, bringing the total statewide to 1,049. A McLean County woman in her 70s was among three additional deaths, of which there have been nine. An infant was among the cases announced Sunday.
The new numbers came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump. Pritzker said Illinois hasn't received enough medical supplies.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Pritzker: Trump 'responsive' in call
Statewide, cases have been confirmed in 31 of the state's 102 counties. Officials announced 236 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 1,285, and three new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12.
Pritzker, speaking at a daily news conference to address residents about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said President Donald Trump was “responsive” to the state’s needs in a phone call Monday, one day after the pair feuded on Twitter.
You have free articles remaining.
The governor also announced a new partnership with the manufacturing and biotech industries in the state to produce needed supplies and called for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Illinois preparing for increased hospital demand
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is stockpiling medical supplies and working to expand its hospital capacity, even by converting some closed hotels into isolation facilities, as it braces for a sharp increase in demand due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“In a worst-case scenario surge, the state would turn existing hospitals into almost entirely COVID-19 response hospitals, moving non-COVID patients to other hospitals including these re-outfitted locations,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago.
Officials continued to stress that testing is not widely available, making it vital for everyone, whether or not they have symptoms, to practice social distancing and take precautions.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Pritzker delays tax deadline to July 15
Gov. JB Pritzker announced a number of financial initiatives to assist owners of bars, restaurants, hotels and other small businesses during the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
By Friday, he said, owners of businesses with fewer than 50 employees and less than $3 million in 2019 revenue can qualify for a piece of $90 million in state emergency assistance through three new programs.
Pritzker additionally is pushing Illinois’ tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 to match the federal government’s action.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
New money announced for fight
New federal and charitable funding will soon be available to Illinoisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the state on Thursday saw its largest one-day spike of new cases and deaths during the pandemic.
State health officials said there were 673 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths, bringing the totals to 2,538 cases and 26 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.
Though Illinois is “in a period of exponential growth” in cases, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said prevention measures like social distancing, school closures and the stay-at-home order have allowed the state to be “slightly under” initial forecasts and predictions.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.