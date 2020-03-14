WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Polar Plunge; free bowling; Harristown groundbreaking; new fire station; shortages; basketball season cut short

“Everybody is wanting to stock up,” said Tammy Phillips, service engagement manager for Decatur’s Target. “It is making a difference.”

Customers are limited to six hand sanitizers per visit, as supplies are available. Items like masks and gloves are gone or running low at the Mound Road store, as well as others across the area.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

College basketball season cut short

The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.

As players from Michigan and Rutgers were warming up to begin Thursday's games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they were pulled off the floor and the tournament was cancelled because of the threat of coronavirus. Later in the day, the NCAA cancelled the men's and women's basketball tournaments and the all remaining winter and spring athletic competition through the end of the current academic year.

Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament and was on the cusp of making its first NCAA Tournament since 2013 on Sunday when the brackets were released. Instead, players, coaches and team staffers boarded a bus back from Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.