WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Polar Plunge; free bowling; Harristown groundbreaking; new fire station; shortages; basketball season cut short

SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Polar Plunge raises funds
They call it the Polar Plunge for a good reason.
At Lake Decatur on Saturday, the water temperature was 44 degrees, said Joanie Keyes, Special Olympics Illinois Region I director.
That announcement brought cheer and applause from the plungers waiting for the event to start. One would not think the prospect of taking a dip in 44-degree water on a chilly March morning would elicit that particular reaction, until she added that last year, the water temperature was only 36 degrees.
The annual Polar Plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is in its 19th year on the shores of the lake outside The Beach House.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Bowling toward a brighter future
Part of the trick with steering people towards healthy lifestyles is knowing the right lane of approach.
The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative finds that family bowling turns out to be a pretty good prescription for doing that, and was at it again with its free bowling day at Lincoln’s Logan Lanes.
Families, notified through social media and with notes sent home with the kids from school, just show up and bowl for free. More than 160 bowlers aged from about 4 to 60 took up the invitation and their laughter mixed with the clunking sound of bowling balls to form the soundtrack of a successful event.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Harristown breaks ground
Cold rain and wind didn't stop Harristown's groundbreaking ceremony for its new village hall and community center.
Holding umbrellas that threatened to turn inside out in the wind, Mayor Evelyn Deverell and other officials waded out through the puddles to dig their shovels into a ceremonial mound of dirt, kept dry by a tarp for the occasion, before going inside the temporary office nearby to dry off and get warm.
The old village hall, at 185 N. Kembark, had to be abandoned and demolished due to damage from the December 2018 tornado that wreaked such havoc in Taylorville.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Residents turn out to get glimpse of Decatur's new fire station
Decatur's new Fire Station No. 5 is operational and some area residents couldn't be happier.
"We need one this way," said Steven Stanley, 68, a resident on Greenridge Drive, making reference to all the stores popping up in the area and the nearby schools.
The new Fire Station No. 5 is part of an $8.5 million effort to build three new stations and renovate four existing ones. The project is being funded through the issuance of bonds that will be paid back at the cost of about $400,000 a year over the next 20 years. New facilities also are planned for Fire Station 3 in Fairview Park and Fire Station 7 at Decatur Airport.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck.
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. In Decatur, supplies of hand sanitizing gels and lotions were sparse in recent days. Vinyl and plastic gloves are running low. And face masks are nowhere to be found. Consumers also have made a run on cleaning supplies.
“Everybody is wanting to stock up,” said Tammy Phillips, service engagement manager for Decatur’s Target. “It is making a difference.”
Customers are limited to six hand sanitizers per visit, as supplies are available. Items like masks and gloves are gone or running low at the Mound Road store, as well as others across the area.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
College basketball season cut short
The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.
As players from Michigan and Rutgers were warming up to begin Thursday's games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they were pulled off the floor and the tournament was cancelled because of the threat of coronavirus. Later in the day, the NCAA cancelled the men's and women's basketball tournaments and the all remaining winter and spring athletic competition through the end of the current academic year.
Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament and was on the cusp of making its first NCAA Tournament since 2013 on Sunday when the brackets were released. Instead, players, coaches and team staffers boarded a bus back from Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.