WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Pritzker bankrolling initiative; Bear's trek comes to end; Illinois economy shrinks; Pritzker blasts fed response; Big Ten adopts all conference play; Court rules against amendment effort

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Pritzker bankrolling initiative

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is contributing an additional $51.5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing his constitutional amendment that would dump the state's flat-rate income tax structure in favor of one that takes a bigger bite from the wealthy.

The contribution is a show of force in what is expected to be an expensive and contentious battle over the billionaire governor’s signature policy goal.

Vote Yes for Fairness, a committee headed by Pritzker’s former deputy campaign manager, reported the contribution late Friday in a filing with the State Board of Elections. So far, the first-term Democrat has essentially bankrolled the effort from his vast personal fortune. The more recent contribution follows a $5 million check Pritzker wrote in December. The only other individual contribution reported to date was $250.

The change from the state’s mandated flat-rate income tax to a system that levies higher rates on higher incomes has been the cornerstone of Pritzker's plan to stabilize the state’s chronically shaky finances, a task that has only gotten more difficult as the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown has blown a hole in the budget.