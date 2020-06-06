WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Protest hampers traffic; Fire destroys Starship Billiards; Sending a powerful message; Looting prompts stepped-up patrols; Restaurant to land at new location; Pastor forgives church vandal

SUNDAY, MAY 31
Protest hampers traffic
Lying with the side of his face against the ground, hands clasped behind his back as if handcuffed, John Clements made his feelings known Sunday afternoon about the death of George Floyd, the man who died after a Minneapolis policeman had him pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck.
Clements lay prone on a concrete median at North Franklin and East Eldorado streets opposite the Decatur Civic Center. Honking traffic boiled all around him, passing barely a foot from his head, as the 37-year-old Decatur man lay there prone for more than half an hour. He was surrounded by dozens of fellow protesters who took their own risks walking out into heavy traffic carrying protest signs and chanting “I can’t breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
The protest at the intersection lasted about an hour.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
Fire destroys Starship Billiards
DECATUR — The origin of a fire that destroyed Starship Billiards hasn't been determined, but the business is considered a total loss, the Decatur Fire Department said.
Crews were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and reported the fire under control at 4:09 a.m.
The first units on the scene found the structure, 3015 Grand Prix Drive, heavily involved in fire. Crews entered the burning structure, attacked the advancing fire and "performed extensive overhaul operations," the fire department said.
There were no injuries. The fire department crews remained at the scene to help with the investigation, the department said.
Both the cause and origin are listed as undetermined. Scanner traffic at the time of the dispatch did not indicate any looting or rioting activities were taking place.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
Sending a powerful message
The crowd marching around downtown Decatur had been loud: voices ringing out with chants, shouting “I can’t breathe” and “say his name” to honor George Floyd, the man killed in Minneapolis police custody last week.
They had been encouraged by co-organizer Jacob Jenkins to yell, scream if it helped them exorcise the pain they felt about racism and inequality in America, but to avoid any violence or property damage. Hundreds of people, all ages and races, many of them wearing face masks, carried homemade signs and raised their voices to call for justice.
And then, for 60 seconds, they all fell silent.
Jacob Jenkins, co-organizer of the march that wrapped nearly two miles in a loop around downtown, told the crowd to kneel with one fist in the air and remain quiet for a full minute.
"Let this city see your power," he said into a microphone, standing on the bed of a truck at the front of the crowd on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. "We want the world to see what Decatur has done peacefully."
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
Looting prompts stepped-up patrols
Police made multiple arrests after a night of sporadic looting, criminal damage and fires of suspicious origin across Decatur late Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.
Leaders of the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said there would be stepped up patrols and heightened vigilance overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday to counteract any more trouble. Both law enforcement agencies also said they could call on State Police for more backup as and when needed.
The damage toll from overnight Monday and early Tuesday included four structure fires reported by the Decatur Fire Department, including several vacant homes that went up in flames.
"Just physically the work is exhausting to go from one fire to the other," said Battalion Chief Wade Watson. "Hopefully some of the chaotic nature of the last few days will die down and we can get a break."
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
Restaurant to land at new location
The new restaurant taxiing into position at Decatur Airport will be a familiar name for many diners: Everyone’s East End Grill.
A meeting of the Decatur Park Board, which runs the airport, announced Wednesday that the popular city eating spot will take over the restaurant lease at the airport. Everyone’s East End Grill will close its current location at 566 North Brush College Road and is expected to be up and running at the airport sometime in July.
The former airport restaurant, the Red Barn Kitchen, closed after falling victim to what Decatur Park District Chief Executive Bill Clevenger described as “economic circumstances” heightened by the business downdraft of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clevenger said he’s confident the new restaurant, with an already well-established clientele, will achieve a smooth take-off.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
Pastor forgives church vandal
The pastor of a Decatur church where the sanctuary and interior were desecrated and trashed said Thursday he forgives the man accused of carrying out the rampage.
And the Rev. Paul Alf, lead pastor of Moundford Free Methodist Church, says he wants to find out more about that jailed man, identified by Decatur Police as 19-year-old Brandon L. Underwood, and to try to help him.
Underwood is being held in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of committing criminal damage and burglary to the church Monday night. He also faces similar charges for wrecking the interior of a Lutheran School Association school bus that was parked nearby the church.
“What God laid on my heart is that this is an individual who was really hurting and he was just kind of crying out; he was not in his right mind. He had no connection with our church and the only message he left indicated he was angry at one of his own family members.”
But, even with forgiveness in his soul, the pastor said it was heart-rending to see what had been done to his church. A police report filed by Decatur police Officer Jordan Jinks described Underwood, captured on surveillance tape, smashing windows, furniture, electronics and anything else he could lay his hands on.
