WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Protest hampers traffic; Fire destroys Starship Billiards; Sending a powerful message; Looting prompts stepped-up patrols; Restaurant to land at new location; Pastor forgives church vandal

They had been encouraged by co-organizer Jacob Jenkins to yell, scream if it helped them exorcise the pain they felt about racism and inequality in America, but to avoid any violence or property damage. Hundreds of people, all ages and races, many of them wearing face masks, carried homemade signs and raised their voices to call for justice.

And then, for 60 seconds, they all fell silent.

Jacob Jenkins, co-organizer of the march that wrapped nearly two miles in a loop around downtown, told the crowd to kneel with one fist in the air and remain quiet for a full minute.

"Let this city see your power," he said into a microphone, standing on the bed of a truck at the front of the crowd on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. "We want the world to see what Decatur has done peacefully."

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

Looting prompts stepped-up patrols

Police made multiple arrests after a night of sporadic looting, criminal damage and fires of suspicious origin across Decatur late Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.