WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Pump House, Millikin music event, FBI honors Buffett, plane crash, FOID snafus. job fair

SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Staley Pump House long a demolition target
Supporters of the Staley Pump House launched a campaign to preserve it six months ago, but documents obtained by the Herald & Review show city officials have been discussing demolition plans for over five years.
Tate & Lyle, the current owners of the structure along U.S. 36, said in August they would tear down the century-old structure. Correspondence obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that plan came after repeated urging of city staff for updates on the demolition status. The company has said it will go ahead with its plans despite the pleas of devoted fans who hope to raise money to restore what they consider a vital piece of Decatur history.
Windows and debris are being removed from the structure as the company prepares for demolition. The city’s Historical and Architectural Site Commission has already approved a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other interested parties to move forward with the demolition.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Millikin, high schoolers collaborate
Making friends and playing great music proved to be the food of fellowship Sunday afternoon at Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
The occasion was an event called the “Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Friends,” where the friends turned out to include some 50 invited students from the Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High School. And there was a whole lot going on.
The event gave the high school musicians a chance to play a more challenging repertoire on the Kirkland stage with the college students. And then they got to watch and listen as the college players, with soloist David Cook, professor of clarinet at Millikin, tackled the world premier of a new piece — Concerto for Clarinet and Wind Ensemble — that was commissioned for Sunday’s concert.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
FBI honors Howard Buffett
The FBI came to town and met Howard Buffett at the Community Care Campus and Crossing Healthcare to present a prestigious public service award to his namesake Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which contributed more than $60 million to the state-of-the art drug addiction treatment facility.
After receiving a certificate for the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for 2019 in the campus Elements Fitness Center, Buffett immediately began recruiting participants for a surprise free throw basketball competition.
Buffett then announced that two shots would be worth $50,000 each, then presented checks for $100,000 to Tanya Andricks, executive director of Crossing Healthcare.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Three die in plane crash near Lincoln
The Illinois State Police identified the victims of a plane crash near Lincoln as pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana.
The plane had departed from Bloomington and crashed at 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the interstate crosses state routes 10-121. Authorities have not released a probable cause.
The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels. Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
GOP blasts FOID snafus
Republican lawmakers are calling to abolish the state’s firearm owners identification card requirement – or at least to install fixes to expedite the Illinois State Police’s handling of a backlog of applications that is leaving gun owners in a state of uncertainty.
Republican House members said their offices have been “inundated” by callers who have had issues with FOID. They said the delay in FOID card processing has left law abiding gun owners in the lurch as they await renewals.
The lawmakers said nearly $30 million in funding was swept from the ISP’s coffers to the state’s general revenue fund from fiscal years 2015 to 2019, including more than $13 million from the Firearm Services Fund which goes to FOID administration.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Students attend public schools’ annual job fair
Decatur Public Schools' annual job fair was held at both MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools this week and is in its third year, said Leslie Risby, Innovative Programs coordinator. The job fair is for sophomores through seniors who are looking for summer or part-time jobs, or full-time jobs for seniors after they graduate.
Students were able to ask questions, fill out job applications and even, in some cases, have preliminary interviews at the job fair, and most had dressed for job interviews, too. The event is not only a place to look for a job, but a learning experience about how to find job opportunities and what options are available.
“We just want to make sure we make the resources available to them,” Risby said. “Most of our students want to work, they want to make money, so we've had a nice response from our business partners in the community."