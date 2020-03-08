WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Pump House, Millikin music event, FBI honors Buffett, plane crash, FOID snafus. job fair

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Staley Pump House long a demolition target

Supporters of the Staley Pump House launched a campaign to preserve it six months ago, but documents obtained by the Herald & Review show city officials have been discussing demolition plans for over five years .

Tate & Lyle, the current owners of the structure along U.S. 36, said in August they would tear down the century-old structure. Correspondence obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that plan came after repeated urging of city staff for updates on the demolition status. The company has said it will go ahead with its plans despite the pleas of devoted fans who hope to raise money to restore what they consider a vital piece of Decatur history.