WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Raptor Center; Conagra sells Lender's; Decatur native wins Grammy; School board moves ahead; Sheriff ballot recount; Virus monitoring

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Raptor Center nursing bald eagle

The eagle had been hit by a car and rescued by an Illinois State trooper. The conservation officer took her to the center, where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo examined her. She had injuries to her head and under her wing, broken talons and possible internal injuries.

With the bird wobbly, still in pain, and unable to bend over to pick up food, Nuzzo cut up her meat for her and fed her. Trooper should be ready to be released in the next couple of weeks, probably early in February, Nuzzo said. He wants to be certain she can sustain long flights, turn and land and bank properly, so she can catch her own food.