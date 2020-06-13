WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: restrictions being loosened; mosquito study; Pritzker calls on insurers to expedite claims; GOP blasts Pritzker; police in viral video; protest march

SUNDAY, JUNE 7
Coronavirus restrictions being loosened
illinois reported 975 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 126,890, state health officials said.
The state also reported an additional 72 people have died, bringing the number of fatalities as a result of the virus to 5,864.
Illinois began loosening restrictions aiming to limit the spread of the virus at the end of May. Chicago waited until Wednesday to follow suit.
State and local officials have encouraged people to continue following public health guidance even as tighter restrictions are lifted. That guidance includes frequent hand washing, keeping physical distance from others and wearing a face covering when it's difficult to physically stay apart from other people.
Illinois officials announced Thursday that anyone can be tested at state-run testing sites after previously limiting those locations to people with symptoms of the virus or essential jobs that may have increased their exposure.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
Illinois scientists study mosquito's spread
Researchers at a University of Illinois institute are studying how a disease-carrying mosquito has spread in the state over three decades.
They focused on Asian tiger mosquitoes, invasive bugs that can spread dengue fever, Zika and other diseases. The mosquitoes originated in southeast Asia, came to Texas in the 1980s and spread to Illinois.
Rebecca Smith, a professor of pathobiology, said winters are warmer in cities such as Chicago because of the roads and concrete and there's an abundance of places like sewers and subways where mosquitoes can survive in the winter, according to the university.
Researchers said the used tire trade has helped facilitate the spread of the mosquitoes, as their eggs get stuck in tires and can survive in harsh conditions, according to Chris Stone, a medical entomologist who also worked on the study.
Their research also looked at how the mosquito spread from different counties. Their findings were published in the Journal of Medical Entomology.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
Pritzker calls on insurers to expedite claims
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Insurance are calling on insurers to expedite claims and payments to businesses hit by looters in recent days.
“It is my expectation and the expectation of the Illinois Department of Insurance that insurance companies will do everything in their power to give their customers the resources they need to rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible,” Pritzker said. “To that end, my administration has been in consultation with major insurance companies on the quick and robust support they should provide Illinois business owners who have experienced property damage, including but not limited to riots, vandalism and looting.”
Pritzker made the announcement at a Chicago news conference Monday, where he was joined by Robert Muriel, director of the Department of Insurance.
IDOI released the Company Bulletin — a tool aimed at providing “timely, relevant, and helpful guidance” to insurance companies — requesting that insurers take specific measures to help businesses rebuild.
Per a news release from the governor’s office, insurers should “apply claims best practices consistent with the categorization of this event as a catastrophic event.” They should also expedite claims handling, and advance claim payments. Another expectation is “fair treatment of all policyholders, regardless of size.”
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
Republicans rip Pritzker as he joins protests
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended himself against Republican criticism that he was a social distancing hypocrite for appearing side-by-side with protesters at recent demonstrations.
"I’m not going to run away” from taking a stand at a historic inflection point involving race and law enforcement, the governor said.
Seeking to turn the political tables, Pritzker said the state’s five GOP congressmen “should leave office” for refusing to call out President Donald Trump over a tweet that falsely contended a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, pushed to the ground by police could be an anti-fascist “ANTIFA provocateur” trying to interfere with law enforcement communications.
Pritzker’s comments came as the number of deaths statewide from COVID-19 topped 6,000, public health officials said.
Officials reported 797 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of known cases to 129,212 since the pandemic began. It was the fourth straight day -- and the sixth in the past seven days -- when the number of new cases was below 1,000. With 95 additional fatalities, the state’s death toll stood at 6,018, officials said.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
Viral video features Decatur police
A Facebook video showing Decatur police officers playing a pickup basketball game in a neighborhood is racking up views.
Angela Moore and her husband, Pierre, had been out for a ride when she noticed two police officers stop and talk to two boys playing basketball near Union and Sawyer streets.
"Whatever they said got their attention because their faces lit up and they began to get excited," said Moore, 42, on Wednesday. "We saw them get out and start playing and I said, 'We have to start recording, this is awesome.'"
Her video features Patrol Officers Nicholas Errett and Hannah Millington sharing a two-on-two game with the boys.
Moore posted it to Facebook Saturday evening, initially set as "private" so only her friends could view it. After a friend requested she make it public so it could be shared, the video gained traction, with 96,000 views and about 1,500 shares on Facebook.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Residents march for black women, victims
Four hundred black, red and green balloons rose into the clear sky in downtown Decatur as a crowd of protesters paid tribute to black women who died in encounters with the police.
Organizer Jacob Jenkins read their names aloud: Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman fatally shot by officers who burst into her home; Sandra Bland, who died in a Texas jail cell after she was arrested during a routine motor vehicle stop; Aiyana Stanley-Jones, 7, killed during a 2010 police raid in Michigan.
The list went on.
Jenkins said the gathering was also meant to honor those whose names would never be known.
“Today, our balloons represent the thousands of African-Americans who have died at the hands of law enforcement," he said. "You are not forgotten.”
Jenkins stressed that the event's message was not meant to oppose law enforcement and he respected what he described as good police officers. But he advocated for "divesting" the police, or shifting money back into other community-based approaches and organizations, and other reforms such as adding more officers who are minorities.
