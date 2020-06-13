WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: restrictions being loosened; mosquito study; Pritzker calls on insurers to expedite claims; GOP blasts Pritzker; police in viral video; protest march

Angela Moore and her husband, Pierre, had been out for a ride when she noticed two police officers stop and talk to two boys playing basketball near Union and Sawyer streets.

"Whatever they said got their attention because their faces lit up and they began to get excited," said Moore, 42, on Wednesday. "We saw them get out and start playing and I said, 'We have to start recording, this is awesome.'"

Her video features Patrol Officers Nicholas Errett and Hannah Millington sharing a two-on-two game with the boys.

Moore posted it to Facebook Saturday evening, initially set as "private" so only her friends could view it. After a friend requested she make it public so it could be shared, the video gained traction, with 96,000 views and about 1,500 shares on Facebook.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Residents march for black women, victims

Four hundred black, red and green balloons rose into the clear sky in downtown Decatur as a crowd of protesters paid tribute to black women who died in encounters with the police.