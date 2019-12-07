WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Small Business Saturday; arts community leadership changing; council amends weed ordinance; Community Food Drive honors; Downtown Decatur Christmas walk; ‘Toys for Tats’

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Happiness with Small Business Saturday

A meme going around Facebook reads: “When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.”

Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, said her daughter posted that on Saturday, which was Small Business Saturday.

“For us, it's not just me (doing that happy dance), it's the 57 other vendors that I have,” Timmons said. “Our (point of sale) actually has a new feature on it, where they can actually see, as something sells, what was sold, so there's a lot of happy dances going on today.”

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Decatur arts community leadership changing

December is a busy time for Sue Powell and the staff at the Decatur Area Arts Council. But that isn’t stopping the current gallery director from retiring.