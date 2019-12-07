WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Small Business Saturday; arts community leadership changing; council amends weed ordinance; Community Food Drive honors; Downtown Decatur Christmas walk; ‘Toys for Tats’

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
Happiness with Small Business Saturday
A meme going around Facebook reads: “When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.”
Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, said her daughter posted that on Saturday, which was Small Business Saturday.
“For us, it's not just me (doing that happy dance), it's the 57 other vendors that I have,” Timmons said. “Our (point of sale) actually has a new feature on it, where they can actually see, as something sells, what was sold, so there's a lot of happy dances going on today.”
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
Decatur arts community leadership changing
December is a busy time for Sue Powell and the staff at the Decatur Area Arts Council. But that isn’t stopping the current gallery director from retiring.
Powell said the time was appropriate for her stepping down, but she will miss the people she works with. “It’s like a family. We are a team,” she said. “We work hard and we laugh hard.”
The arts council will say goodbye to its gallery director during a special DAAC retirement party on Monday, Dec. 16, on the third floor of the Madden Arts Center.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
Decatur council amends weed ordinance
While residents cannot smoke cannabis in public places next month when its recreational use becomes legal in Illinois, the Decatur City Council left the door open for future discussion of cannabis use at specific businesses.
The council voted 4-3 to adopt an ordinance outlining rules for recreational cannabis possession and consumption within the city limits.
Council members also voted to increase next year’s property tax levy by 2.2%, about $309,000 for a total levy of roughly $14.2 million. Last year’s levy totaled about $13.8 million.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
Students honored for role in Community Food Drive
Organizers of the 18th annual WSOY Community Food Drive filled an Eisenhower High School theater to honor the top collectors for the annual event, held over 12 hours Oct. 4 at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
Eisenhower took the top honor, followed by St. Teresa High School in second, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic in third, St. Patrick School in fourth and Mount Zion Intermediate in fifth. Each school received a check for their hard work and contributions.
Organizers of the food drive had a goal of raising 1.5 million pounds of food. They ended up collecting 1,695,771 dollars/pounds of food.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
Downtown Decatur Christmas walk
A longtime Decatur tradition, the downtown Christmas walk again brought its familiar charms to local businesses and Central Park.
Santa entertained children at his house on South Water Street in the park. Businesses held open their doors for later-than-usual hours and special offerings. Carolers, musicians and dancers entertained at various locations, and hot cocoa and cookies were available to help shoppers warm up. Oversized characters, including a gingerbread man and Olaf the snowman from "Frozen," posed for pictures.
Want more Christmas cheer? See more photos from this event, plus past holidays in the Decatur area, at herald-review.com.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
Oakwood Tattoo's ‘Toys for Tats’
More than 100 people took part in Oakwood Tattoo’s fifth annual "Toys for Tats" event, where people could bring a gift for needy children and leave with one of the shop's 27 pre-designed tattoos.
Toys needed to be new, unwrapped and worth at least $25, with proof provided by a receipt.
The goal is to get each person inked in 30 to 45 minutes. Along with the five regular Oakwood Tattoo artists, 20 guest artists from multiple Missouri cities volunteered to help give out tattoos free of charge.