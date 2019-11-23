WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: St. Teresa wins state title; tragedy in Vandalia; Pump House exam; plea, inquest in 19-month-old's death; Durfee closure; remains ID’d as Decatur soldier

Durfee closure

moves ahead

Parents of students at Durfee Technology Magnet School soon must decide where to send their children next year after the building closes as part of Decatur Public Schools’ wide-ranging facilities plan.

The closure is one of several major moves scheduled for the coming school year, which will also see: the combination of two Montessori programs in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School; expansion of South Shores Elementary; growth of Dennis School into two buildings, including the French STEM Academy; and the movement of French students into what is now Enterprise Elementary.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Accused Decatur woman

tries to attend inquest

Jessica A. Logan appeared in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday pleading not guilty to suffocating her 19-month-old son to death, and then asked the judge if she could attend his inquest scheduled for 10 a.m.