WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: St. Teresa wins state title; tragedy in Vandalia; Pump House exam; plea, inquest in 19-month-old's death; Durfee closure; remains ID’d as Decatur soldier

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
St. Teresa wins
state title
St. Teresa defeated Breese Mater Dei 25-22, 26-24 to win the first state volleyball championship in program history. The Bulldogs are the first Macon County school to become state volleyball champions.
In their playoff run, the Bulldogs (37-5) battled the top 2A competition, according to MaxPreps.com, and beat them all. They knocked off No. 2-ranked Mater Dei twice, No. 6-ranked Quincy Notre Dame twice, No. 7-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin, No. 9-ranked Downs Tri-Valley, No. 10-ranked Rockford Lutheran and No. 11-ranked Orion.
This was the fourth trip to the state tournament for the Bulldogs.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Vandalia students
die in crash
Heartbroken family, faculty and students gathered in the Vandalia High School gym Sunday evening to mourn and pay tribute to victims killed in a crash crash Saturday, including two freshman girls and a Sullivan couple.
The 14-year-old students were Jenna Protz, daughter of high school Principal Randy Protz, and Holly Lidy, daughter of speech therapist Anita Lidy. Also killed in the accident, which happened about 6:21 p.m. on Illinois 185 near Coffeen, were Jackolyn C. Protz, 72, and William H. Protz, 73. The Sullivan couple were the parents of Randy Protz.
Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking head-on with the eastbound Toyota Sienna the girls and two adults were in.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Expert: Pump House
in better shape
An architectural expert on historic buildings toured the former A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. Pump House on Monday and concluded it was in much better shape than its current owners believe it’s in.
Stephen J. Kelley was part of a group invited to tour the Lake Decatur building by owners Tate & Lyle and was also joined by other guests who included Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and City Manager Scot Wrighton.
A group hoping to rescue the building has been formed.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Durfee closure
moves ahead
Parents of students at Durfee Technology Magnet School soon must decide where to send their children next year after the building closes as part of Decatur Public Schools’ wide-ranging facilities plan.
The closure is one of several major moves scheduled for the coming school year, which will also see: the combination of two Montessori programs in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School; expansion of South Shores Elementary; growth of Dennis School into two buildings, including the French STEM Academy; and the movement of French students into what is now Enterprise Elementary.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Accused Decatur woman
tries to attend inquest
Jessica A. Logan appeared in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday pleading not guilty to suffocating her 19-month-old son to death, and then asked the judge if she could attend his inquest scheduled for 10 a.m.
The request was made through her lawyer, Dave Ellison, who told Macon County Circuit Judge Phoebe Bowers that he understood Logan, facing three counts of murder, had a right to attend.
But the judge refused and Logan was led back to her Macon County Jail cell after objections from both jail authorities and Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Remains ID’d as
Decatur soldier
Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance, an 18-year-old from Decatur, has been accounted for, the Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency announced Thursday.
Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, and was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.
Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un in 2018, the North Korean government turned over more than 55 boxes of war-dead remains to the United States.