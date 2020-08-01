WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: 'Unmasked' rally; cases exceed 170,000; CCIW cancels fall sports; seed packages; Lou Henson dies; more calls for resignation

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Mysterious seed packages from China

People across the nation are getting some strange mail.

They are opening their mailboxes to find small packets labeled as jewelry, but instead contain seeds. And the packets don’t come from Amazon, or Ebay or Wayfair, but from China. At least that is the assumption since there are Chinese characters printed on the packets.

If you receive one, do not consider opening it. Do not consider eating the seeds, or planting them, or feeding them to your neighborhood birds. There is no telling what demons might arise from the ground should you decide to plant them to find out what might grow.

The reports of these unidentified seed packets began last week, and those reports were scattered across the nation with no commonality among the people who received them.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Illini basketball coach Lou Henson dies

Lou Henson, the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history, died Saturday, according to a a release from the University of Illinois and first reported by the Champaign News-Gazette.