WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Virus reaches Central Illinois; bars, restaurants shut down; Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked; Biden wins Illinois primary; state cases top 200, then double

The additional results bring the state's total to 288 cases in 17 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The patients have ranged in age from 9 to 91, and one person has died — a Chicago woman in her 60s.

Even with those efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “these numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better,” Pritzker said Wednesday at a daily update on the state's response.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

State cases double to 422

The state's total of confirmed cases rose to 422, state officials said, and three more people had died. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests is tied to increased testing by state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.

Most people with symptoms are not currently being tested. The county's Crisis Communication Team reiterated in a statement Thursday that tests are given according to criteria from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday and officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.