WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Virus reaches Central Illinois; bars, restaurants shut down; Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked; Biden wins Illinois primary; state cases top 200, then double

SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Virus reaches Central Illinois
The coronavirus outbreak crossed into Central Illinois on Saturday, with multiple cases reported in the region, capping a week of school closures and other measures to stem the infection’s spread.
The state Department of Public Health said a Cumberland County man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a Woodford County resident also in his 70s. Two cases in St. Clair County, near St. Louis, also were reported.
Those cases brought the coronavirus total to 64 statewide. Later on Saturday, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health also said a patient tested positive at Memorial Hospital and was in intensive care, and a second patient tested positive at an outpatient facility.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Bars, restaurants shut down
The decision to shut down bars and restaurants announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker went down like a case of flat beer among Decatur’s bar workers and customers Sunday evening.
Pritzker said the closure will begin at the close of business Monday and last through March 30 as the state tries to seal off what it fears are transmission venues for the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor did say the state was seeking ways to keep restaurant kitchens open and drive-thru and curbside food pick up options would continue.
The actions also came as the state reported 29 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 93 cases in 13 counties in the state.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked
Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign that said “Gov. Pritzker — Screw You” after the governor announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, has lost its franchise with the Rosati’s chain.
A letter from Rosati’s head office displayed on a Facebook page, which the Warrenville-based company confirmed to the Herald & Review on Monday was genuine, slammed Taylorville franchisee Peggy Brandon for her “juvenile approach.”
It added: “Because this franchisee does not hold our same values, we have terminated their franchise.”
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Biden wins Illinois primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Illinois Democratic primary for president on Tuesday, widening his lead over rival Bernie Sanders in an election complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden, who leads Sanders in delegates needed to win the nomination, also won in Florida, which along with Arizona held its primary Tuesday. Ohio delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also on the Illinois ballot were primaries for congressional office, including a rematch where progressive Marie Newman defeated Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski for a Chicago-area seat previously held by Lipinski's father. Lipinski, one of the most conservative members of Congress, was the first incumbent House member to lose a primary this election cycle.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Illinois virus cases top 200
An additional 128 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 more individuals living or working at a nursing home in a southwestern suburb of Chicago, state officials announced Wednesday.
The additional results bring the state's total to 288 cases in 17 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The patients have ranged in age from 9 to 91, and one person has died — a Chicago woman in her 60s.
Even with those efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “these numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better,” Pritzker said Wednesday at a daily update on the state's response.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
State cases double to 422
The state's total of confirmed cases rose to 422, state officials said, and three more people had died. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests is tied to increased testing by state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.
Most people with symptoms are not currently being tested. The county's Crisis Communication Team reiterated in a statement Thursday that tests are given according to criteria from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday and officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.