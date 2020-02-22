WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: woodpeckers; Decanter closing; Trump truncates Blagojevich sentence; art for Black History Month; Chick-fil-A pop-up

Almost immediately the group spotted a red-headed woodpecker, its bold red head plumage off-set with a back and wings splashed in black and white. The kids were thrilled, and so were the adults. They spotted several more before marching back to the Rock Springs Center bird viewing window, where a downy woodpecker, its black and white plumage looking newly-painted, arrived on a feeder as if by command to further delight the viewing public.

Then it was time for a woodpecker story and and making a cool woodpecker face mask out of bits of brightly colored felt with assistance from both dabs of glue and the fully-fledged adults who were present.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits closing

Owners of The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits shop in downtown Decatur said they plan to close after nearly 14 years in business.

“It’s just time for us,” co-owner Mike Delaney said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We'd like to travel and do the things you do when you retire.”