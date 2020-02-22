WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: woodpeckers; Decanter closing; Trump truncates Blagojevich sentence; art for Black History Month; Chick-fil-A pop-up

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Millikin holds Children's Choir festival
The classrooms and hallways at Tabernacle Baptist Church rang with the sound of children's voices on Saturday during the Millikin Children's Choir 2020 Festival.
Organized by Christine Smith, who is the artistic and program director for the Millikin Children's Choir program, with sessions taught by Smith, Cora Herek and Melissa Miller, the festival is held every other year and drew 228 second- through eighth-grade students from area schools.
Guest clinician and conductor Andrea Solya from the University of Illinois directed the combined festival choirs for their 1 p.m. concert and presented a workshop for music teachers,
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Children learn about woodpeckers
Adults and young children went off in search of “Wild Woodpeckers” at Rock Springs Nature Center.
Almost immediately the group spotted a red-headed woodpecker, its bold red head plumage off-set with a back and wings splashed in black and white. The kids were thrilled, and so were the adults. They spotted several more before marching back to the Rock Springs Center bird viewing window, where a downy woodpecker, its black and white plumage looking newly-painted, arrived on a feeder as if by command to further delight the viewing public.
Then it was time for a woodpecker story and and making a cool woodpecker face mask out of bits of brightly colored felt with assistance from both dabs of glue and the fully-fledged adults who were present.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits closing
Owners of The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits shop in downtown Decatur said they plan to close after nearly 14 years in business.
“It’s just time for us,” co-owner Mike Delaney said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We'd like to travel and do the things you do when you retire.”
In a statement, owners Delaney, Jay Emrich and Kevin Graham said they would close the store at 215 N. Main St. on or before April 30. Closeout sales were starting Monday. The business will maintain its regular hours at this time, and updated information will be posted on its Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Trump truncates Blagojevich sentence
Rod Blagojevich, federal inmate 40892-424 and the 40th governor of Illinois, was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short a 14-year sentence for political corruption.
The Republican president said the punishment imposed on the Democrat and one-time contestant on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice" was excessive.
“So he'll be able to go back home with his family,” Trump told reporters. “That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion of many others.”
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Decatur native demonstrates art for Black History Month
Antonio Burton's paintings are vibrant, in primary colors that stand out even from across the room in Millikin University's Commons building.
Burton's visit and a live painting demonstration were part of Millikin's Black History Month activities.
The artist, also known as Toni Picasso, has been painting and drawing since he was 3 years old.
He works at Hogan Prep Middle School in Kansas City, Mo., as a behavior interventionist, in addition to his art.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Chick-fil-A pop-up greeted with huge turnout
Hundreds of people waited in line despite freezing cold to order from a pop-up Chick-fil-A in the Ashley Home Furnishings parking lot, 3705 N. Water St., Decatur. Staff from the franchise's Springfield location greeted the customers with a table, tent and van filled with chicken sandwiches and sides.
The event was billed as a gesture of appreciation for the Decatur community, said Michael Wade, whose wife, Katherine Wade, owns the Springfield Chick-fil-A.
Michael Wade said the pop-up tent would return every Thursday, weather permitting, in the same location until the end of summer.