What's in store for our weekend Herald & Review

You may have noticed that we added a countdown on the front page of the newspaper. We're ramping up for our special weekend edition, which launches Aug. 22.

We're excited about what's in store.

For readers, you can expect an expanded Saturday paper, full of the same stories and coverage as the Sunday edition, packaged in a new form. We call it a weekend edition because it will continue to include the best of the weekend content from the Saturday and Sunday Herald & Review.

For example, a re-branded Sunday Best Life section will have:

The Health page that currently runs on Saturday.

All the milestone information (birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings) that currently runs on Sunday.

The Living with Children column that currently runs on Sunday.

Other changes include:

A double helping of comics — Saturday daily comics and the Sunday comics.

We got puzzles. The Saturday paper will contain six puzzles, including the popular and challenging Los Angeles Sunday Crossword that currently runs on Sunday.

All your Sunday inserts, now a day earlier.

Much more is in store.