What's in store for our weekend Herald & Review

You may have noticed that we added a countdown on the front page of the newspaper. We're ramping up for our special weekend edition, which launches Aug. 22.
We're excited about what's in store.
For readers, you can expect an expanded Saturday paper, full of the same stories and coverage as the Sunday edition, packaged in a new form. We call it a weekend edition because it will continue to include the best of the weekend content from the Saturday and Sunday Herald & Review.
For example, a re-branded Sunday Best Life section will have:
- The Health page that currently runs on Saturday.
- All the milestone information (birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings) that currently runs on Sunday.
- The Living with Children column that currently runs on Sunday.
Other changes include:
- A double helping of comics — Saturday daily comics and the Sunday comics.
- We got puzzles. The Saturday paper will contain six puzzles, including the popular and challenging Los Angeles Sunday Crossword that currently runs on Sunday.
- All your Sunday inserts, now a day earlier.
Much more is in store.
As we announced a few weeks ago, this is part of transition to convert our newspapers on Sundays and Mondays to e-edition-only starting on Aug. 17.
The Herald & Review has earned top honors for breaking news, digital storytelling and investigative-enterprise reporting, among others.
Those editions will be just like the printed newspaper, but delivered to email inboxes and to members for reading on a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone. Our e-editions will also feature daily obituaries, which will also be in the next printed newspaper.
Our digital content is included in your membership, and I invite you to visit herald-review.com/eedition to see what's included. If you haven't activated your digital account, it's as simple as visiting herald-review.com/activate and following the prompts.
E-editions are are just one piece of our a digital presence that's been rapidly growing for the past decade, which includes our website, social media and mobile app. Together, those platforms bring in tens of thousands of readers each day for breaking news, video, photo galleries and important coverage.
Reaching that audience is key to our future. Let's be clear: We're not cutting back on covering the community. We know journalists are crucial to helping our readers understand where we live. That kind of insight is even more important as we together face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'll be here covering what comes next and adapting along the way, again and again.
Thanks for reading.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur Civic Center construction
Barry Winterland is general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.