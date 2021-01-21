Where and how to get a COVID test in Macon County

DECATUR — Unsure how COVID testing works in Macon County? Here’s what you need to know:

First, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.

COVID TESTING SITES

• Drive-thru testing is available in the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Crossing Healthcare is providing drive-thru testing at 990 N. Water St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit crossinghealthcare.org/COVID19.

• SIU: Patients should call (217) 872-3800.