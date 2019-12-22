Where do the homeless go on Christmas? These Decatur agencies are opening their doors.

“It seems kind of simple, but some of those items are not what they normally get,” he said.

The center celebrated the holiday and participated in a gift exchange earlier this month. But on Christmas, several fun activities are planned.

“(Volunteers) can come in and play chess, play bags, just interacting with folks is one of the biggest things we need,” Mueller said. “(Clients) see people whose lives are on track who have the willingness to come in and interact and have an adult conversation.”

The Careage House

Run by God’s Shelter of Love, the Careage House at 234 S. College St. is an overnight, emergency shelter for women and children and is open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

Executive Director Dan Watkins said the shelter can sleep 16 women and children, and allows time for residents to take a shower, eat a meal and wash their clothes.

“We have extra cots in case we have to pull them out,” he said, so the shelter can accommodate up to roughly 18 people.