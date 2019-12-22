Where do the homeless go on Christmas? These Decatur agencies are opening their doors.

DECATUR — While most people celebrate the holiday with family and gifts, several Decatur agencies will be working to provide a place for the homeless on Christmas.
A few places will offer a meal for the less fortunate on Christmas Eve. For those looking to give back, volunteer opportunities are available as well.
The Herald & Review contacted a number of local agencies to find out what's being offered.
Oasis Day Center
Director Jeff Mueller said Oasis is open daily, and Christmas is no exception. The agency is open on the holiday during regular hours, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“A lot of folks don’t have a place to go,” Mueller said. “We want to be a part of making their Christmas better.”
Volunteers at the day center will be serving coffee, handing out snacks and playing games. Mueller said the holiday season isn’t joyous for everyone.
“Some (people) don’t have healthy relationships with their families or don’t have relationships at all, so getting to talk with others is a big thing,” he said.
Mueller said the agency welcomes anyone, especially on holidays. All who come in will get some gifts including socks, a toothbrush and toothpaste, along with other essentials.
“It seems kind of simple, but some of those items are not what they normally get,” he said.
The center celebrated the holiday and participated in a gift exchange earlier this month. But on Christmas, several fun activities are planned.
“(Volunteers) can come in and play chess, play bags, just interacting with folks is one of the biggest things we need,” Mueller said. “(Clients) see people whose lives are on track who have the willingness to come in and interact and have an adult conversation.”
The Careage House
Run by God’s Shelter of Love, the Careage House at 234 S. College St. is an overnight, emergency shelter for women and children and is open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.
Executive Director Dan Watkins said the shelter can sleep 16 women and children, and allows time for residents to take a shower, eat a meal and wash their clothes.
“We have extra cots in case we have to pull them out,” he said, so the shelter can accommodate up to roughly 18 people.
Volunteers will serve a meal around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Although staff encourages the women to stay the night, “we’re not going to turn them away” if they don’t stay, Watkins said.
If anyone is interested in staying the night, “they call the main shelter to say they’re coming, and we put them on the list,” Watkins said. The phone number is (217) 422-2790.
The main shelter run by God’s Shelter of Love is across from the Good Samaritan Inn, and it has eight beds for women and children. Watkins said they typically live at the shelter anywhere from three to eight months.
You have free articles remaining.
The group will do a special meal together and attend a church service at a church in the neighborhood, he said. Many organizations donated different gifts to the women and children for Christmas, so they will have presents to open.
Those interested in volunteering can call the shelter at (217) 422-2790.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., will be housing homeless men in the community on Christmas as it regularly does.
Director of Development Kyle Karsten said volunteers will be providing a Christmas dinner for the men.
“The volunteers are unsolicited,” he said. “But we will plug them in to help somewhere.”
To volunteer at the Salvation Army on Christmas or any other time, contact Karsten at (217) 428-4672 ext. 4.
Water Street Mission Ministry
The ministry, located at 758 N. Water St., is open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God Pastor Doug Lowery and his wife will be serving a meal and providing a Christmas service. “They will also be handing out gifts,” said Water Street Mission Ministries manager Brian Conerty.
Anyone is welcome to the mission for Christmas. “Some of the residents invite their families,” Conerty said. “But volunteers are welcome.”
Christmas Eve options
The Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., will offer a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The agency is closed two days of the year: Christmas Day and New Years Day.
Volunteer coordinator Francie Johnson said the organization is always looking for volunteers. To volunteer on Christmas Eve or another time, call (217) 429-1455 or visit the agency’s website. All volunteers must be screened.
SkyWalker International Sports Complex, 400 E. Eldorado St., will host a community dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Before the first dinner, Jamian D. Holder, Sr. felt a calling from God to help people. Within four days, he put a team of people together and fed over 300 members of the community. This is the fourth year Holder has put the dinner together, and he said everyone is welcome.
Holder said he wants the community to give their hearts and time by volunteering to serve in any capacity.
"We must come together and show love," Holder said. "My granny Barbara Holder showed me that a good meal is soothing to the soul and calming to the spirit. Therefore, as she taught, I shall do."
10 adorable photos of dogs from Decatur's PawPrint Ministries
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites