Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Macon County

Crossing Healthcare offers COVID-19 testing and vaccines at its clinic, 990 N. Water St., on the northwest corner of the Crossing campus.

You can visit crossinghealthcare.org/covid19 to choose a time for your appointment. Available appointment times and vaccine type (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson) vary based on availability.

You’ll be asked for your insurance information, but the vaccine will be given at no cost to you, and you can get it regardless of whether you have insurance.

When you go to the site: You’ll enter the parking lot from King Street, which you can access from either Water Street or Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. You’ll see cones and signage. You may notice signs for COVID testing first, but the vaccination site is right next door to the testing area, and you’ll turn into the same parking lot for both. The door for the vaccination clinic is on the west side of the building.

Some tips: Do wear a short sleeve or sleeveless shirt. Do not bring any family or friends with you.