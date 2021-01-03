Which town is home to the first babies born at Decatur's hospitals in 2021?

Carson and Rosario Hiser of Bethany hold their first-born child, Luke Martin, the first baby of 2021 born at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Luke arrived at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches in length.
Shaun and Tiffany Cotner welcome baby Harrison into their family. He was the first baby born at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in 2021.
SCOTT PERRY
BETHANY — The small town of Bethany grew by at least two already this year, having laid claim to the first babies born at each of Decatur's hospitals.
Decatur Memorial Hospital announced Sunday that Luke Martin Hiser was born at 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. Luke is the first-born child of Carson and Rosario Hiser of Bethany. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches in length.
Shaun and Tiffany Cotner of Bethany welcomed Harrison at 7:20 a.m. Friday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Harrison weighs 8 pounds and 7.6 ounces and is 21 inches long.
