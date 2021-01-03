Which town is home to the first babies born at Decatur's hospitals in 2021?

BETHANY — The small town of Bethany grew by at least two already this year, having laid claim to the first babies born at each of Decatur's hospitals.

Decatur Memorial Hospital announced Sunday that Luke Martin Hiser was born at 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. Luke is the first-born child of Carson and Rosario Hiser of Bethany. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches in length.

Shaun and Tiffany Cotner of Bethany welcomed Harrison at 7:20 a.m. Friday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison weighs 8 pounds and 7.6 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Gallery: A look back at past New Year's babies

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0