Who got BIG funds in Macon County? Find out here

More than 60 Macon County businesses were recipients of Business Interruption Grants from the state of Illinois.
Grants, ranging from $5,000 to $150,000, totaled $2.165 million. The list of recipients is varied, including restaurants, hotels, retail shops, dentists, real estate, bars and breweries, and more.
The following listing includes the company name, the name of the business, town, amount and which round of funding.
- Spencer Carter, Carter Computer Consulting, Blue Mound, $5,000, Round 2
- Beach House 1 Inc., Beach House, Decatur, $150,000, Round 2
- Children's Museum of Illinois, Decatur, $45,000, Round 2
- Cole Counseling Services LLC, Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- Decatur Athletic Club Inc., Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Luna Nueva Inc., New Moon Cafe, Decatur, $50,000, Round 2
- Quick Shop Wireless Inc., Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- Autumn Starr Enterprises, Just A Little Prick, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Dave Cooper & Associates Ltd., Marquis Beverage Service, Decatur, $150,000, Round 2
- Decatur Masonic Temple, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Donnie's Homespun Pizza Inc., Decatur, $40,000, Round 2
- Door 4 Brewing Co., Decatur, $25,000, Round 2
- Fashion Divine Beauty Supply Inc., Fashion Divine Beauty Supply, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Maldi 10 Inc., Decatur, $30,000, Round 2
- Michael J. Wilcox, Wilcox Steam Solutions, Decatur, $5,000 Round 2
- Pawprint Ministries Pawprint Ministries, Decatur, $15,000, Round 2
- Peerless Cleaners Inc., Decatur, $150,000, Round 2
- Rutherford Photo Video, Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- Spin City Cycles Co., Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- The Lucy Loft Inc., Melverta Wilkins, Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- University Dogs Inc., Decatur, $25,000, Round 2
- Let's Paint With Liz, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- The Brass Horn Ltd., Decatur, $40,000, Round 2
- The Decatur Club, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Platinum Realty & Property Management, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- 48 Inn, Inc., Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Ava Nails LLC, Decatur, $10,000, Round 1
- Bink Inc., Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Bink Inc., Thirsty's Speakeasy and Grille, Decatur, $50,000, Round 2
- Cotyns Rental Service, Decatur, $5,000 Round 2
- D and G Hospitality LLC, Country Inn and Suites, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Decatur Family YMCA, Decatur, $150,000, Round 2
- Decatur Inn Mangalmurti of Illinois Inc., Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- Decatur Spare Time Lanes Inc., Decatur, $65,000, Round 2
- DISC Centers of America, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Dreamvizion Productions LLC, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Eichenauer Services Inc., Decatur, $105,000, Round 2
- Elite Dream Travel, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Endless Ink Tattoo Studio, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Fast Tax Fast Tax Inc., Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Fuji Decatur Inc., Toki Hibachi Sushi, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- The Glass House, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Golden Fox Brewing LLC, Decatur, $25,000, Round 2
- Gym Fusion 2, LLC, Gym Fusion, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Kids Castle Learning Center, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Mangalmurti of Illinois Inc., Decatur Inn, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- One Events LLC, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Pace Hospitality LLC, Holiday Inn & Suites, Decatur, $150,000, Round 2
- Patricia Norton DMD, Decatur, $15,000, Round 2
- Plus Quality Cleaning Services, Decatur, $10,000, Round 1
- Plus Quality Cleaning Services, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Promise Hospitality LLC, Baymont Inn By Wyndham, Decatur, $105,000 Round 2
- PRT Inc., Tri Manor Motel, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- PRT, Inc., Tri Manor Motel, Decatur, $10,000, Round 1
- Sleep Inn SNMP Hospitality, Decatur, $40,000, Round 2
- Star Silkscreen Design, Decatur, $70,000, Round 2
- The Dance Centre of Decatur Inc., Decatur, $35,000, Round 2
- The Lotus Flower, Decatur, $20,000, Round 1
- Tyrone's Home Improvement LLC, Decatur, $15,000, Round 2
- VTD Inc., Decatur, $10,000, Round 2
- We Lie 2 Party, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- William S. Tener DDS, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- Youth With A Positive Direction, Decatur, $5,000, Round 2
- RI Heritage Inn of Forsyth LLC, Forsyth Residence Inn, Decatur, $150,000 Round 2
- Marysol Inc., Cocomero, Forsyth, $25,000, Round 2
- Four Star Family Restaurant Inc., Mount Zion, $15,000, Round 2