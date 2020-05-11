Who owns the Lincoln Square Theatre? City officials seek responsible party; supporters rally to save structure

"It's indisputable there's a safety issue there," Kindseth said. "Our goal is to get somebody to make the necessary investment to fix the brick, to keep the brick from continuing to fall. Then the building can sit there if they want it to or put it back into productive use."

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said there’s no desire to demolish the building, so long as the public safety issues can be addressed, and the legal process to do so would take quite a bit of time.

“We're not hauling out the wrecking ball next week to take down the Lincoln. That's certainly not going to happen,” she said, speaking on the WSOY’s Byers & Co. morning show, where she is interviewed each morning at 6:40 a.m.

Supporters have already started a campaign to save the theater. A Facebook group, SAVE THE LINCOLN THEATER, had 526 members as of Monday night. An online petition urging city officials to “work with the community fundraising to repair the west wall” had 245 signatures.

Ownership mystery