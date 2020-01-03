Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe changes ownership; reopening Jan. 13

DECATUR — Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe is currently in the process of changing ownership.

Kelly Wingard closed the restaurant, located at 256 W. Main St., Decatur, on Tuesday. She said she has mixed emotions about her last day as the owner.

"I will cherish the people I have met along the way, and the memories I have made here," Wingard said in a Facebook post. "But I’m￼ not going to miss the work and the life-altering commitment of owning a bakery/cafe."

Shortly after the restaurant closed, the new owner Abbie Schroeder began to make the business her own. She will reopen the Wildflour on Jan. 13.

"We have been moving furniture and stuff around," she said.

The restaurant will also have a new menu with breakfast items and smoothie varieties.

The catering menu will include hors d'oeuvre items such as meatballs, stuffed mushrooms and appetizer versions of the classics.