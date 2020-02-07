Wind farm gets second rejection from DeWitt County Zoning Board

Tradewind began development of the project in 2007 by initiating a leasing campaign and went into full development in 2016. The company has a contract to sell power generated by the project with the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In September 2017, Alta Farms submitted a special-use permit application to the county, which also was rejected by the planning commission, the zoning board and finally, on April 25, 2018, by the county board.

The project faced opposition from non-participating landowners in the footprint of the project such as Andrea Rhoades, who campaigned against the project in the first round, as well as both the RPC and ZBA hearings in late 2019 and early 2020. She said she was “thrilled” that for the second time, the ZBA has not recommended approval of the permit to the full board.

“The board shared our concerns around health, safety and the enjoyment of the property for the non-participating residents,” she said. “They also discussed how this application does not comply with our zoning ordinances. We are hopeful that the county board will take the recommendation from the ZBA, who listened to 17 days of testimony, and vote no on this application.”