You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Windows broken at Best Buy in Forsyth
0 comments
alert top story

Windows broken at Best Buy in Forsyth

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Buy windows

Broken windows can be seen at the Best Buy store in Forsyth. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

FORSYTH — Police are investigating multiple broken windows at the Best Buy in Forsyth.

The shattered windows are at the entrance to the 1450 Koester Road store. Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown no one got into the store and nothing was stolen. 

Brown said around 9:30 p.m. that he did not have suspect information, and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week. 

Best Buy

Broken windows can be seen at the Best Buy store in Forsyth. 

Rumors about damage in other locations were circulating on social media Sunday night, and Herald & Review reporters went to several locations to check. As of 10 p.m., there was no damage to Hickory Point Mall. 

060120-dec-web-bestbuy

Police vehicles are seen at Hickory Point Mall on Sunday night. 

Sheriff's deputies had closed the road around the mall parking lot around 9 p.m. A large number of vehicles had been circling the area, with some appearing to be looking to see what was happening. 

If you have any information about damage or other news tips, tell us about that here

PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd  

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News