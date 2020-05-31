Windows broken at Best Buy in Forsyth

×
Broken windows can be seen at the Best Buy store in Forsyth.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
FORSYTH — Police are investigating multiple broken windows at the Best Buy in Forsyth.
The shattered windows are at the entrance to the 1450 Koester Road store. Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown no one got into the store and nothing was stolen.
Brown said around 9:30 p.m. that he did not have suspect information, and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Rumors about damage in other locations were circulating on social media Sunday night, and Herald & Review reporters went to several locations to check. As of 10 p.m., there was no damage to Hickory Point Mall.
Police vehicles are seen at Hickory Point Mall on Sunday night.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sheriff's deputies had closed the road around the mall parking lot around 9 p.m. A large number of vehicles had been circling the area, with some appearing to be looking to see what was happening.
If you have any information about damage or other news tips,
tell us about that here. PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd
Decatur_Protest 1 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 4 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 8 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 12 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 16 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 20 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 24 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 28 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 32 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 36 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur_Protest 40 05.31.20.JPG
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
