Windows broken at Best Buy in Forsyth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

FORSYTH — Police are investigating multiple broken windows at the Best Buy in Forsyth.

The shattered windows are at the entrance to the 1450 Koester Road store. Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown no one got into the store and nothing was stolen.

Brown said around 9:30 p.m. that he did not have suspect information, and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Rumors about damage in other locations were circulating on social media Sunday night, and Herald & Review reporters went to several locations to check. As of 10 p.m., there was no damage to Hickory Point Mall.

Sheriff's deputies had closed the road around the mall parking lot around 9 p.m. A large number of vehicles had been circling the area, with some appearing to be looking to see what was happening.

If you have any information about damage or other news tips, tell us about that here.

PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.