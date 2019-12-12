Winter may arrive Saturday in Central Illinois with a messy mix

Central Illinois is likely to greet the winter solstice under umbrellas.

Saturday marks the official arrival of winter, and that comes with chance of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow until noon, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The winter solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year, when the sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s and 40s before dropping throughout the day Saturday.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, there is a 40 to 50% chance of some amount of snow.

