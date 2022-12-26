 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter thaw spurs calls for broken pipes, flooding water in Decatur

012214-dec-loc-watercoldmainart

In this 2014 file photo , water management equipment operator Tom Swafford works a backhoe to access a water main break on Westgate Drive.

 Jim Bowling

DECATUR — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, an unseasonably warm thaw is flooding in with a new kind of misery: water gushing from broken pipes.

The Decatur Fire Department already reports being busy responding to broken pipe calls coming in the wake of the unwelcome Christmas gift of Arctic-like temperatures.

“I think we had four or five calls overnight for broken pipes and maybe one again this morning,” said Capt. Chris Downey, speaking Monday morning.

“And I would think over the next couple of days, with the thawing out, we will probably be responding to several more of those.”

Downey said most of the calls so far have been to businesses, where he said pipes feeding commercial sprinkler systems appear particularly vulnerable to freeze damage.

One video posted on social media showed water pouring through the ceiling and washing across the floor of a big section of Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Mall management did not immediately return calls seeking comment Monday but, given the gush of flooding waters, it looked like cleanup would be significant.

Downey said the fire department’s first priority on these calls is to limit the damage by shutting off the water supply. “Then we work with the building owners to let them know the situation so they can start cleanup operations,” he added.

Removed window freezes pipes and floods Decatur apartment, police say

Bloomington-based insurance giant State Farm estimates it has already paid some $181 million for nearly 9,000 claims of damage caused by frozen pipes in 2022. That works out at the average claim costing $20,000. The top state for losses, perhaps surprisingly, was Texas with $64 million, followed by New York with $17 million and Illinois coming in third with $10.8 million.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the rapid thaw will accelerate through this week, with temperature highs going from 28 degrees Tuesday to what will seem like a sweltering 58 degrees Thursday. It cools off a little bit after that, but the high for New Year’s Day is forecast to be around 47.

“We do have another system possibly coming through just before the new year bringing some precipitation,” said meteorologist Rebekka Delaney.

“But frozen precipitation is not expected in that system; the normal highs for this time of year would be in the 40s and we are going to be finishing out this month above normal.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

