With Guns vs. Hoses, Salvation Army nears fundraising goal

DECATUR – Macon County first responders helped raise nearly $18,000 during the Salvation Army’s annual Guns vs. Hoses fundraiser battle last weekend, the Salvation Army announced Friday.

Volunteers from Macon County and Decatur fire departments, the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department raised a total of $17,952.84 ringing bells on Dec. 9 and 10 both in person outside Decatur stores and online in “virtual kettles.”

The Decatur Police Department came out on top with a record total of $6,880.71 raised, said Kyle Karsten, Decatur Salvation Army director of development, in a news release.

The Decatur Fire Department followed with $5,577.36, while the sheriff’s office and county fire departments raised $2,985.69 and $2,509.08, respectively.

The Guns vs. Hoses bell ringing event has happened annually for 12 years, with volunteers raising a collective $190,000 over time. The winning group has their names engraved on the traveling trophy that’s passed on to each year’s winner.

The Salvation Army will present the trophy to the Decatur Police Department next week.

“It is really the community that is the winner knowing that the dollars raised will assist families with challenges and needs that may arise in the year to come,” Karsten said. “Each and every hour that was given by all of the first responders raised precious, supportive dollars for our community.”

Guns vs. Hoses brought the Decatur Salvation Army closer to its Christmas season fundraising goal of $600,000.

The organization has raised just over $425,000 as of Dec. 15, Karsten said, or approximately 70% of its goal.

Karsten said the Decatur Salvation Army has brought in over $90,000 alone through the organization’s famous red kettles, located outside multiple Decatur storefronts.

Salvation Army volunteers will continue ringing through the afternoon of Dec. 24, but donations can also be made throughout all of December online at DecaturRedKettle.org and via mail to 229 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62523.

Photos: Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk 2022