With 'one-stop-shop,' Decatur's Giving Tuesday event promotes community generosity

Jennifer Horton-Motter, director of children and family ministries at First United, described the event as like a "one-stop-shop." People could browse each organization's table, which were spread out across the lower level of the church.

"I thought it would be so cool if we could expend our energy shopping for charity, getting to know the charities and shopping for the one you feel like supporting," said Horton-Motter, who first organized the event in 2015.

This year involved 30 local organizations, including Macon County CASA, the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, the Decatur Salvation Army and the Northeast Community Fund, among others that serve people in need around the community.

Meanwhile, volunteers like Anna Armstrong, 81, helped serve a lunch of cold cuts, fruit, chips, cookies and refreshments to the nonprofit representatives. Armstrong, a member of First United, said she makes select charitable donations each year.

“It's important for our community to do that, for all the people these organizations provide funds and goods for," she said.