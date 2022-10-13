Witnessing history: Central Illinois tourists joined in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

DECATUR — There was a time when Linda Bullock worried she might never make it to London with her daughter.

Their joint trip to London and Paris, coordinated through local agency Best Trips Ever Travel, was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but was rescheduled twice due to pandemic concerns.

As it turns out, the date changes unintentionally led the women and their fellow travelers to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, just days before the Best Trips Ever crew was scheduled to leave for their trip. The group saw some last-minute changes in plans, like the cancellation of their Windsor Castle tour.

Bullock’s daughter, Beth Sloan, said some briefly questioned if they should still go on the trip, but that thought was “quickly dismissed” — they knew they did not want to miss being part of one of the biggest news events of the century.

“How often do you get to witness history?” Bullock asked.

Linda Roberts, owner of Best Trips Ever, wasn’t on the trip herself but said it was unforgettable for many of her travelers.

“This is something they’ll never forget,” Roberts said. “I think they really, really enjoyed it.”

Indeed, as Sloan said: “Most people aren’t going to get to experience that.”

Bullock said the travelors did what they could to remember and pay tribute to the Queen, like wearing fascinator hats during afternoon tea at the London department store Fortnum & Mason. The group had a hole in their schedule because of the Windsor Castle tour cancellation, so Bullock, Sloan and a few others later decided to visit Buckingham Palace to pay their respects and leave flowers.

The travelers waited in line for hours and made friends with London natives. Eventually, they were instructed to take their flowers and leave them at nearby Hyde Park, as the palace was becoming overwhelmed with memorabilia.

On their way to Hyde Park, the women saw something they said they’ll never forget.

Bullock had edged her way closer to the street as some cars were traveling toward Buckingham Palace. At first, she didn’t know that inside the cars were members of the royal family.

“Oh my gosh, we heard this cheering coming from down the road to our right, and we knew something was happening,” Bullock said. “And then here comes the first car. It had King Charles III in it. And I just said, ‘Oh my God, it’s the King.’ It was so exciting.”

Soon after, another car carrying the King’s son William, Prince of Wales, drove by.

The trip to Buckingham Palace was “perfect timing,” Sloan said. Leaving even five minutes earlier or later would have left them stuck in the crowd of mourners.

As awestruck as they were after seeing members of the royal family and witnessing the grand displays of public mourning across the city, both Bullock and Sloan said the best part of the trip was that they were able to experience it together.

“It’s a memory that I’ll remember all my life, and it’s especially sweet because I was with my daughter,” Bullock said. “You know, long after I’m gone, she’s going to remember this time too that the two of us were together, and we were there, we saw it.”

Both women encourage all people to take risks and travel far if possible.

“If you get an opportunity to travel or you get the chance to take an opportunity outside of your day-to-day life, do it,” Sloan said. “Go for it.”

After all, she said, you never know when history will be made.