Woman rescued from car stranded in flooded Decatur underpass

Cars turned into boats when overwhelmed storm drains backed up and Martin Luther King Junior Drive near the intersection with East William Street became a fast-flowing river Monday evening.

The National Weather Service said the Decatur area was drowned in 1.62 inches of rain at the height of the storms and roads and underpasses quickly flooded. Captain Michael Bishop with the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters had to wade in to rescue a woman driver whose vehicle stalled out in some two feet of water at North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Prairie Avenue.

Bishop warned drivers not to enter flooded areas where the depth is unknown. "It just doesn't make any sense to do that," he added.

Macon County and northwest Christian County were under a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lincoln said. It noted the flooded underpasses in Decatur and said the Harristown area had also seen localized flooding.

But Ernie Goetsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said the worst of the rain event was already over for the Decatur area by Monday evening.

"The main significant precipitation has already fallen," he told the Herald & Review at 7 p.m.