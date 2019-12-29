Woman safe and house saved after fire destroys Macon garage

MACON — A woman was led to safety and her home was saved after a fierce fire Sunday evening destroyed a detached garage positioned barely four feet from her Macon ranch house.
South Macon Fire Protection District Chief Ed Aukamp said his crews were called to the blaze in the 300 block of South Wall Street just before 5 p.m.
“An older female lives there and was home at the time of the fire, but one of our fire department trustees happened to be passing, saw what was going on, knocked on the door and got her out of the house before we got there,” said Aukamp.
“We arrived to find the garage fully engulfed; flames were rolling out of the front of the building.”
Aukamp said the fire was fed by flammable liquids stored inside the garage and it took around five to seven minutes to get the flames under control. Firefighters, lit by emergency lights and by the surreal glow of Christmas lights in a neighboring yard, continued to work the scene long after the fire was out, tearing out walls looking for hot spots in a steady rain pushed by a strong breeze.
“We don’t want to have to come back out and we want to make sure there is absolutely nothing of the fire left,” said Aukamp as firefighters labored on behind him. “We’ve got our thermal imaging cameras out and everything looks good.”
He declared the garage a total loss, along with its contents, and also said the front paintwork was burned on a car parked close to the garage doors. But the chief was particularly pleased that no one was hurt and firefighters had managed to protect the house from damage, along with a contractor’s trailer that was parked right next to the burned-out garage.
“Yeah, the house is fine and the lady will be able to sleep there tonight,” he said.
The chief said about 20 firefighters worked the scene and he was grateful for mutual aid. “We’ve had great help from our friends in Blue Mound and Mount Zion,” he added.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but Aukamp said it appeared accidental in nature.
