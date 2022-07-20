Women Build team seeks volunteers to construction wheelchair ramp

DECATUR — Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity's Women Build team is seeking volunteers to assist the the construction of a wheelchair ramp for a woman in need.

No experience is needed to take part in the project, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Volunteers will meet at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 932 E. Wood St. and travel as a group to the work site.

Tools will be provided by Lowes, but volunteers can bring their own. Closed toe shoes and proper clothing are requested.

Lunch will be provided. For more information call Stephanie Stukins at 217-425-6446.