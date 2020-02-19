Work continues on Splash Cove in Nelson Park as park district seeks to hire lifeguards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gerhard said the lazy river should be somewhere between 1,600 and 1,700 feet long and about four feet deep "so that when you're in it, you're not dragging your feet, knees and shins on the ground. You'll be waist high in it."

The design plans are targeted to stay within $3 million in grant funding that was announced last year. Regulations for the river will be established by the Illinois Department of Public Health Safety once it's filled with water.

"What we have conceptualized right now will be unique in the fact that it'll have a couple different channels that will allow water to move at different speeds," Gerhard said. "So it will have the regular lazy river everyone's used to floating around and you'll have another channel where the water accelerates a little faster and creates a little more contrast."

Parameters of the lazy river are not fully decided yet since the design is still incomplete, Gerhard said, indicating that the overall goal depends on when the final grant document is received, which is expected within the next week.