Work continues on Splash Cove in Nelson Park as park district seeks to hire lifeguards

Decatur — Development of Splash Cove, the new Nelson Park aquatic facility, is continuing with just a few months to go until its opening day.
Decatur Park District board members on Wednesday approved adding an entrance and exit road leading into the facility's entrance. The ingress and egress to be built between the Nelson Boulevard and 27th Street intersections will give drivers direct access to the park's main entrance right off of the highway.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations, said it was added to ease traffic flow, as the district anticipates an average of 300 cars per day. Otto Baum Company was chosen from three bidders to contract the project for a little over $204,000. The goal is to have it finished by the park's opening day on Monday, May 25.
The water park has been in development for several years and is part of the park district's long-term lakefront development plan. The new facility replaces Fairview Pool, which closed for the final time last year.
The district is also working to hire employees, testing the park's mechanical equipment and begin training lifeguards. Designs for the lazy river to be added sometime next year are in the works, but await a final grant document from the Department of Commerce and Equal Opportunity.
Gerhard said the lazy river should be somewhere between 1,600 and 1,700 feet long and about four feet deep "so that when you're in it, you're not dragging your feet, knees and shins on the ground. You'll be waist high in it."
The design plans are targeted to stay within $3 million in grant funding that was announced last year. Regulations for the river will be established by the Illinois Department of Public Health Safety once it's filled with water.
"What we have conceptualized right now will be unique in the fact that it'll have a couple different channels that will allow water to move at different speeds," Gerhard said. "So it will have the regular lazy river everyone's used to floating around and you'll have another channel where the water accelerates a little faster and creates a little more contrast."
Parameters of the lazy river are not fully decided yet since the design is still incomplete, Gerhard said, indicating that the overall goal depends on when the final grant document is received, which is expected within the next week.
"Once we receive a grant from the state, we will engage our engineering team to a full-blown design process, which will allow us to go to bid," he said.
Jamie Gower, director of recreation and facilities, said the district is hiring around 90 employees to fill roles for guest services, slide attendants and concession staff. The district is still looking to fill lifeguard roles.
All lifeguard training will be done by Ellis & Associates, Inc. and no prior training is required, Gower said. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Lifeguards will start at $9.75 an hour and then increase to $10.50 an hour starting July 1. Applications can be found online at decatur-parks.org or at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St.
