Work starting Wednesday to seal all of Mount Zion's oil and chip roadways
MOUNT ZION — The village of Mount Zion has announced that Dunn Company will begin chip sealing all oil and chip roadways within its corporate limits beginning Wednesday, July 8.

The project could take up to two weeks to complete, depending on weather. Village Administrator Julie Miller said. Work will begin on the east side of the village and move west.

Residents are asked to move all parked vehicles off the roadway or be available to move them on short notice. Village officials said in a news release that failure to do so could result in your street not being properly maintained.

The project is being paid for will the village's motor fuel tax funds, Miller said.

If you have questions, call Village Hall at (217) 864-5424.

