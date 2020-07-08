Work starting Wednesday to seal all of Mount Zion's oil and chip roadways

MOUNT ZION — The village of Mount Zion has announced that Dunn Company will begin chip sealing all oil and chip roadways within its corporate limits beginning Wednesday, July 8.
The project could take up to two weeks to complete, depending on weather. Village Administrator Julie Miller said. Work will begin on the east side of the village and move west.
Residents are asked to move all parked vehicles off the roadway or be available to move them on short notice. Village officials said in a news release that failure to do so could result in your street not being properly maintained.
The project is being paid for will the village's motor fuel tax funds, Miller said.
If you have questions, call Village Hall at (217) 864-5424.
Mount Zion students present 'Deck Your Door'
Door Deck-Audrey Eades
Door Deck-Ellen Burtschi
Door Deck-Shannon Engmann
Door Deck-Heather Schollmeier
Door Deck-Michelle Roberts
Door Deck-Maddi Hardin
Door Deck-Alexia Finch
Door Deck-Steven Allen
Door Deck-Josh Platzbecker
Door Deck-Bria Weirman
Door Deck-Addi Kirkpatrick
Door Deck-Owen Baker
Door Deck-Mattison Hullinger
Door Deck-Lauren Kyburz
Door Deck-Kaylee Miller
Door Deck-Kayla and Lucy Schnippel
Door Deck-Allan Pehr
Door Deck-Cody Miller
Door Deck-Henry and Rosemary Ellison
Door Deck-Dylan Roberts
