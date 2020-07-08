World War II tank being refurbished at Peterson Park in Mattoon

Thompson said nearly 9,000 Stuart M3A1 tanks were produced during World War II and they were each equipped with a 37-mm gun, which fired shells with casings of the kind made by the former Atlas Imperial Diesel Engine factory in Mattoon. He said each tank weighed 13.7 tons fully loaded and its confined interior space was manned by four crew members. Thompson said the Stuart M3A1 reached speeds of 36 mph on the road and 20 mph in the field while burning 1.3 gallons of gasoline per mile.

Mattoon's American Legion post helped arrange for a Stuart M3A1 to be placed in Peterson Park after the war, Thompson said. The tank replaced a U.S. coastal or naval gun that had been placed in the park in 1923 as a World War I memorial but was later used for scrap metal in 1942 for production during World War II, he said. The tank was dedicated in 1948 as a memorial for both world wars.

Now, the Legion aims to fix up the tank so that it can remain in place at Peterson for decades to come. Sullivan and other volunteers started removing accumulated litter from the tank Tuesday morning in preparation for this project, which he said will include refurbishing the rusted rear stowage bins and repainting the tank's exterior in the near future.

"It was repainted to be military green in 1988, but now it is faded out," Sullivan said of the tank.