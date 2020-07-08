World War II tank being refurbished at Peterson Park in Mattoon

MATTOON — The World War II tank at Peterson Park has been photographed by countless community members and climbed upon by playful children ever since it was placed there in 1948 as a memorial.
Although this Stuart M3A1 is a familiar sight at the park, the accompanying plaque offers few details about the tank's background or why it serves as both a World War I and World War II memorial. The Mattoon American Legion plans to refurbish this well-worn tank and to then install a memorial stone and interpretive sign nearby to highlight its history in time for Veterans Day.
Legion member Mike Sullivan and local historian Steve Thompson said their research has found that the tank was produced in December 1941 at a factory in Berwick, Penn. Thompson said, without making a trip to the National Archives, he has been unable to determine where the tank was used in the United States, but he is fairly certain it was not sent overseas. He said deployed U.S. tanks were typically sold as surplus items to allied nations trying to rebuild their militaries after World War II.
"If they went overseas, they didn't usually come back," Thompson said of these tanks.
Thompson said nearly 9,000 Stuart M3A1 tanks were produced during World War II and they were each equipped with a 37-mm gun, which fired shells with casings of the kind made by the former Atlas Imperial Diesel Engine factory in Mattoon. He said each tank weighed 13.7 tons fully loaded and its confined interior space was manned by four crew members. Thompson said the Stuart M3A1 reached speeds of 36 mph on the road and 20 mph in the field while burning 1.3 gallons of gasoline per mile.
Mattoon's American Legion post helped arrange for a Stuart M3A1 to be placed in Peterson Park after the war, Thompson said. The tank replaced a U.S. coastal or naval gun that had been placed in the park in 1923 as a World War I memorial but was later used for scrap metal in 1942 for production during World War II, he said. The tank was dedicated in 1948 as a memorial for both world wars.
Now, the Legion aims to fix up the tank so that it can remain in place at Peterson for decades to come. Sullivan and other volunteers started removing accumulated litter from the tank Tuesday morning in preparation for this project, which he said will include refurbishing the rusted rear stowage bins and repainting the tank's exterior in the near future.
"It was repainted to be military green in 1988, but now it is faded out," Sullivan said of the tank.
Sullivan said the Legion has raised money for refurbishing the tank with the assistance of local grant funding. He said they will next raise money with the goal of installing a granite memorial stone and an interpretive sign with historical information on it near the tank in advance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
"Since you have an artifact out here like this, it needs to be explained," Thompson said of the need for an interpretive sign.
