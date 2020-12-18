Write-in candidate sparks need for primary election for Decatur City Council

DECATUR — The filing of a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for Decatur City Council on Thursday means there will be a primary election February.

Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff said the filing by Eric Summerlott brings the total number of candidates seeking the three available seats to 13.

A primary, which will be held on Feb. 23 will reduce the list of candidates to six.

Summerlott will be joined on the ballot by incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, and challengers Anthony S. Chapple, Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins and William (Will) Wetzel.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel previously announced he was not seeking another term. The consolidated election is April 6.

