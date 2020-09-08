 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSOY Community Food Drive shifting to monetary-only donations
0 comments
alert featured

WSOY Community Food Drive shifting to monetary-only donations

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— The WSOY Community Food Drive, responding to a growing need for food amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be forgoing canned good this year and accepting monetary donations only.

Officials announced the shift in the donation process Tuesday for the 19th annual food drive to be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Airport Plaza Kroger along U.S. 36.

Organizers highlighted the positives behind the change to a monetary donations system. They noted that food banks will be able to purchase food for 19 cents per pound or $1 for every five pounds of food, a cash-only system allows pantries to purchase on an as-needed basis with less risk of expiration and contamination, less volunteers will be needed during COVID-19 restrictions and less surface contact with donated goods.

The event, which has continue to grow each year, is traditionally a festive affair involving hundreds of volunteers.

Last year, over 1.5 million pounds of food and cash were collected during our twelve hours of broadcast. Among those benefiting are: Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project, Extended Hands/Reasonable Services, Crossing Healthcare Prescription Gardens, Big Blue Backpacks, Mount Zion Food Pantry, AMELCA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, Gods Shelter of Love and Blue Mound Food Pantry.

The event will continue to include the annual contest among area schools for donation supremacy. The top five schools will receive a financial award for collecting the most monetary donations.

PHOTOS: WSOY Community Food Drive through the years

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Area crops in good condition as harvest nears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News