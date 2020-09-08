WSOY Community Food Drive shifting to monetary-only donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— The WSOY Community Food Drive, responding to a growing need for food amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be forgoing canned good this year and accepting monetary donations only.

Officials announced the shift in the donation process Tuesday for the 19th annual food drive to be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Airport Plaza Kroger along U.S. 36.

Organizers highlighted the positives behind the change to a monetary donations system. They noted that food banks will be able to purchase food for 19 cents per pound or $1 for every five pounds of food, a cash-only system allows pantries to purchase on an as-needed basis with less risk of expiration and contamination, less volunteers will be needed during COVID-19 restrictions and less surface contact with donated goods.

The event, which has continue to grow each year, is traditionally a festive affair involving hundreds of volunteers.