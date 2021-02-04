"Yarn bombing" by local artists leaves Nelson Park looking more vibrant

DECATUR — Nelson Park's scenery may look a bit more vibrant to anyone passing through in the near future.

The park was recently hit with the "yarn it!" movement where local artists, students and volunteers decorated trees and benches with colorful knitted and crocheted art.

A goal of the "yarnbombing" project is to "brighten up grey winter days with a colorful walk along the lakefront in Nelson Park," read an event flyer. Community members are encouraged to get involved with their own designs, leading up to an exhibit that'll open Sunday, Feb. 14 until the end of March.

“The Decatur Park District values public art and is happy to partner with local yarn artists to bring this temporary, free exhibit to the community," said Karalee Misner, marketing director.

"The installation adds color and interest to the scenic walkway from The Beach House Restaurant to The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater along the lakefront for folks to enjoy while engaging in outdoor activity," she said. "It is something to help encourage people to get out and be active during these winter months.”

