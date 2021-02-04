 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Yarn bombing" by local artists leaves Nelson Park looking more vibrant
0 comments
alert featured

"Yarn bombing" by local artists leaves Nelson Park looking more vibrant

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Nelson Park's scenery may look a bit more vibrant to anyone passing through in the near future. 

The park was recently hit with the "yarn it!" movement where local artists, students and volunteers decorated trees and benches with colorful knitted and crocheted art. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A goal of the "yarnbombing" project is to "brighten up grey winter days with a colorful walk along the lakefront in Nelson Park," read an event flyer. Community members are encouraged to get involved with their own designs, leading up to an exhibit that'll open Sunday, Feb. 14 until the end of March. 

Yarnit flyer

“The Decatur Park District values public art and is happy to partner with local yarn artists to bring this temporary, free exhibit to the community," said Karalee Misner, marketing director.

"The installation adds color and interest to the scenic walkway from The Beach House Restaurant to The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater along the lakefront for folks to enjoy while engaging in outdoor activity," she said. "It is something to help encourage people to get out and be active during these winter months.”

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News