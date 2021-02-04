"Yarn bombing" by local artists leaves Nelson Park looking more vibrant

A tree in Nelson Park received a splash of color this week in the form of crocheted art put there by local artists, students, and volunteers to brighten up gray winter days. It was one of many items along the lakefront decorated as part of the "yarn it" movement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Not to be left out, benches along the lakeshore were decorated, too.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Puffy decorations hang from a tree between the Beach House and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.
A goal of the "yarnbombing" project is to "brighten up grey winter days with a colorful walk along the lakefront in Nelson Park," read an event flyer. Community members are encouraged to get involved with their own designs, leading up to an exhibit that'll open Sunday, Feb. 14 until the end of March.
“The Decatur Park District values public art and is happy to partner with local yarn artists to bring this temporary, free exhibit to the community," said Karalee Misner, marketing director.
"The installation adds color and interest to the scenic walkway from The Beach House Restaurant to The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater along the lakefront for folks to enjoy while engaging in outdoor activity," she said. "It is something to help encourage people to get out and be active during these winter months.”
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
A tree in Nelson Park received a splash of color this week in the form of crocheted art put there by local artists, students, and volunteers to brighten up gray winter days. It was one of many items along the lakefront decorated as part of the "yarn it" movement.